The Traitors star Diane from Lytham St Annes gets her own float at Brighton Pride!

An uxpected TV star from Lytham St Annes made a fabulous appearance at Brighton Pride over the weekend...

Heineken UK kicked off its second year of sponsorship of Brighton & Hove Pride with a bang as it took part in the glittering parade over the weekend.

However this year they brought an extra dose of excitement to the parade with a star-studded float and festival performance featuring special guest Diane Carson from the hit show "The Traitors," a dynamic DJ set from DJ Dallyn, and the fabulous drag queens from Hunsnet.

Ansdell resident Diane, 63, was a teacher on the Fylde Coast for many years but last year she entered the public eye when she appeared on the popular BBC show the Traitor’s and proved to be a somewhat iconic character.

Often trending on Twitter during her time on the show, the mum of three was largley deemed as a ‘gay iconic’ and so it seems only apt that she got to ride on her own float at Brighton Pride!

The Trito's star Diane Carson from Lytham St Annes on the Heineken UK's float at Brighton Pride 2024. | submit

Heineken’s sponsorship also included the Strongbow Stage of Greatness in association with Hunsnet, in the heart of the Fabuloso festival.

Many more iconic appearances took place on the stafe including from Warton based acctress Cheryl Fergison who belted out some classics.

What did Diane say about her appearance?

Diane said: “HEINEKEN first reached out to me when they let me know sales of Rose had increased in their pubs after that infamous moment… and now I’m really excited to be celebrating their involvement with Pride, and being able to savour the moment as being described as a gay icon!”

70 colleagues from Heineken UK took park in the parade | submit

What did the people at Heineken say?

Marta Martins Pinto, People Director at HEINEKEN UK said: "We are incredibly proud to partner with Brighton & Hove Pride once again.

"Diversity and inclusivity are incredibly important to ensure a safe and happy workplace, where everyone feels comfortable to be themselves, and also demonstrate our public commitment that everyone is welcome at our workplace and in our pubs.

“It’s a special moment to be dancing on a float with 70 colleagues spreading the message of inclusivity and acceptance.”

As the UK’s leading pub, beer, and cider company, Heineken Uk say it is committed to fostering inclusivity and diversity amongst its 2,100 colleagues and 2,400 pubs.