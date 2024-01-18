The popular BBC show ‘The Traitor’s had two more contestants leave last night (Janaury 17), one of which was Lancashire’s very own Diane Carson.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 63-year-old retired teacher from Lytham St Annes was murdered by the traitors in the most recent episode, leaving behind her ‘secret’ son - 28-year-old video director Ross.

Originally from Ireland, Ansdell resident Diane used to work as a drama and literacy teacher based at the Isis Centre in Lancashire- a pupil referral unit for children who had dropped out of, been excluded from, or could not cope with, mainstream school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks however she has become somewhat of a celebrity, creating quite a stir online with her ways on the BBC show The Traitors, but sadly that journey is now over.

Take a look below at what Dianne has had to say following her untimely death…

How does it feel to be leaving The Traitors?

Diane said: “It feels amazing that I got this far. I really thought I was going out after the three-way tie at the round table. I thought I’d be out the next day, so I have done a lot better than I expected. I have loved the challenges, and I would have loved to have more fun with Ross, telling stories about my son and him telling stories about his mum and I would have liked to have stayed on further. I didn’t have to win but I would have definitely liked a few more missions under my belt.”

Diane, a 63-year-old retired teacher from Lancashire has left the BBC show 'The Traitors'.

What were Diane’s first impressions upon entering the castle and meeting everyone?

The mum of two answered: “When I arrived at the castle, I thought it looked great and thought the people looked great. Claudia looked as I expected, yeah, looked like a lot of fun!"

Was Diane happy to be a Faithful?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane, whose other son is Game of Thrones actor Kerr Logan, replied: “Absolutely, I didn’t want to be a Traitor at all. I couldn’t be a Traitor because I would never be able to lie successfully and, also, I was beginning to worry about being recruited. I’d have to get rid of people I like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would have found [being a traitor] hard because you’re lying all the time.”

But Diane did lie about her son Ross being on the show… what was that like?

She commented: “I don’t mind not letting on about Ross because it’s not doing anyone any harm and it didn’t do me any good because we didn’t agree on anything really, so it was more just having a bit of a laugh, having him there. If he said it now, if he mentioned it, it would be a big axe in his back because they’ll use any excuse really to get rid."

Left: Michael Kerr, whose stage name is Kerr Logan (credit @KerrLogan on Twitter). Right: Ross Carson (credit BBC)

Did Diane have a strategy and did she stick to it?

Diane answered: “My strategy really was just to be myself and make sure I didn’t make hugely deep friendships.. but that didn’t happen. There were some people that I was really drawn to their personalities, and that detracted from any sort of gameplay I had in mind. There were some people that I wouldn’t naturally meet in real life but when you’ve made friends and you’re chatting and sharing bits of your life with somebody, it's actually then really difficult to think they’re playing a really clever game because you have made a connection and an assumption that they’re nice people. And there’s like an inside voice saying “oh, if they can behave like that in this game then maybe they’re not great human beings” which, of course, is not true, they were just playing a good game. I did, in fact, meet some people that I thought were really lovely."

What has been Diane’s highlight of the whole experience?

Advertisement Hide Ad

She answered: “The highlight was running around robbing graves. Which sounds weird but yes, that probably was one of my highlights.

“I just love running around and I haven’t had much chance to exercise and skipping those lights was hilarious, it was just good fun. It was so big and grand and it’s an amazing way to play a game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane added: “Also, jumping onto a rowing boat when I’m quite terrified of going in underwater. I actually don’t like going on rowing boats either so that was pretty good. I just laughed myself sore when the rowing boat wouldn’t go straight, that was so funny. I’ve had a lot of laughs.”

What has been the most surprising moment?

The former teacher replied: "When Ross said he had deliberately got rid of Sonja... I was quite shocked when he said that he wasn’t getting rid of her because he thought she was a Traitor. He was getting rid of her because she came from Lytham and that might blow our secret. He’d already started the secret incorrectly because he was supposed to tell everybody he came from Blackpool, but he immediately told everybody he came from Lytham! That threw my plan because I was going to tell people I was from Lytham, so I said that I came from Ireland and that was going to cause far too much confusion. Then I thought 'oh my god, we can’t even get that right. This is going to be fun.' So, when he said that about Sonja, I remember my jaw dropping."

Would she have done anything differently?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane said: "I would definitely put friendships aside because it affects your gameplay. My gameplay became lazy really, I think, after I got friendly with them."

What will be Diane's biggest takeaway from The Traitors?

She replied: "I think the biggest thing for me will be keeping in contact with people. I fully intend to keep in contact with some of them, I think they would get on so well with my family and it would be great to meet up with them afterwards.

"And just having so much fun, it was just great. Also, it took me out of the chaos of my own life where we’re having building work going on. The Traitors has been a wee breeze, fab in comparison!"

Who would Diane like to see win and why?

Advertisement Hide Ad