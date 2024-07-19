A recent study by Property Solvers revealed the most and least expensive streets in the resort based on average house sales.

The average house price in Cleveleys is £140,375 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £59,509 (39.83%) over the last 5 years and increased by £11,896 (6.04%) over the last 12 months.

Over the last year, there were 182 residential property sales – a decrease of 35 transactions (-19.23%) relative to the previous year. The majority of house sales (46) were in the £146,000 - £182,000 range. Then came properties in the £110,000 - £146,000 range, where 38 were sold within this price bracket.

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 35 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-5,490 (-2%).

In June 2024, there were 41 new estate agency instructions, 36 agreed home sales and 38 property price reductions.

Take a look at the most and least expensive streets in Cleveleys.

1 . The top 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Cleveleys revealed The top 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Cleveleys have been revealed, with the average house price being £140,375. Photo: Emma Downey Photo Sales

2 . Most expensive - Linden Close FY5 2RA | Average house sale = £652,500 | Number of sales = 4. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Linden Green FY5 2QN | Average house sale = £506,983 | Number of sales = 3. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Victoria Road West FY5 3QE | Average house price = £493,116 | Number of sales = 3. Photo: Google Photo Sales

5 . Holmefield Avenue FY5 2QR | Average house price = £485,833 | Number of sales = 3. Photo: Google Photo Sales

6 . Holmefield Close FY5 2QL | Average house price = £455,166 | Number of sales = 3. Photo: Google Photo Sales