The top 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Cleveleys revealed

By Emma Downey
Published 19th Jul 2024, 19:20 GMT
The most and least expensive streets in Cleveleys have been revealed.

A recent study by Property Solvers revealed the most and least expensive streets in the resort based on average house sales.

The average house price in Cleveleys is £140,375 using HM Land Registry data.

The average property price increased by £59,509 (39.83%) over the last 5 years and increased by £11,896 (6.04%) over the last 12 months.

Over the last year, there were 182 residential property sales – a decrease of 35 transactions (-19.23%) relative to the previous year. The majority of house sales (46) were in the £146,000 - £182,000 range. Then came properties in the £110,000 - £146,000 range, where 38 were sold within this price bracket.

Excluding fall throughs, properties are taking an average of 35 days to sell (from being listed to completion) and the average difference between asking and sold prices is £-5,490 (-2%).

In June 2024, there were 41 new estate agency instructions, 36 agreed home sales and 38 property price reductions.

Take a look at the most and least expensive streets in Cleveleys.

The top 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Cleveleys have been revealed, with the average house price being £140,375.

1. The top 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Cleveleys revealed

The top 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Cleveleys have been revealed, with the average house price being £140,375. Photo: Emma Downey

Photo Sales
FY5 2RA | Average house sale = £652,500 | Number of sales = 4.

2. Most expensive - Linden Close

FY5 2RA | Average house sale = £652,500 | Number of sales = 4. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FY5 2QN | Average house sale = £506,983 | Number of sales = 3.

3. Linden Green

FY5 2QN | Average house sale = £506,983 | Number of sales = 3. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FY5 3QE | Average house price = £493,116 | Number of sales = 3.

4. Victoria Road West

FY5 3QE | Average house price = £493,116 | Number of sales = 3. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FY5 2QR | Average house price = £485,833 | Number of sales = 3.

5. Holmefield Avenue

FY5 2QR | Average house price = £485,833 | Number of sales = 3. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
FY5 2QL | Average house price = £455,166 | Number of sales = 3.

6. Holmefield Close

FY5 2QL | Average house price = £455,166 | Number of sales = 3. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Cleveleys
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice