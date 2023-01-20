News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

The Sausage and Cider Festival is heading back to Blackpool - here's all you need to know

Get your tastebuds ready – the Sausage and Cider festival is returning to Blackpool's Winter Gardens onSaturday, February 4.

By Tony Durkin
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 12:47pm

Last year, it attracted a bumper crowd on its Blackpool debut as one of 50 such festivals across the country.

What times will the event be on?

Hide Ad

The Sausage and Cider Festival will run in an afternoon session from noon to 5pm and an evening session from 6pm to 11pm.

The Sausage and Cider Festival attracted a bumper crowd to the Winter Gardens on its Blackpool debut last year
Most Popular

What’s on offer?

The event will offer a variety of unique flavours of craft ciders, as well as an array of more than a dozen sausage flavours – plus live entertainment.

Hide Ad

There is also a selection of other beverages including Prosecco, gin, beer, and soft drinks.

Read More
Blackpool Sausage and Cider Festival: 36 pictures of the scenes at the Winter Ga...
Hide Ad
Having a great time at last year's Sausage and Cider Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

For those there for the food, there are on-stage sausage and chilli eating competitions, while the live music will be from tribute acts and local bands, including the Kings of Indie Rock, who will perform versions of Indie classics from bands such as the Arctic Monkeys, Blur, Kings of Leon and more.

Hide Ad

What do the organisers say?

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for the Sausage and Cider Festival, said: “After a successful last year of the Sausage and Cider Fest indoors, we are excited for the year ahead and hope to welcome even more visitors.

Hide Ad

"We’re delighted that after working closely with Blackpool Council’s events team who have helped bring this unique food festival to the local area, we can ensure it will help secure and develop great

More than a dozen sausage flavours will be available at the Sausage and Cider Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens.
Hide Ad

economic benefit to the town by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”

How much do tickets cost and how can you get them?

Hide Ad

Tickets start from £12.50 and can be bought at www.sausageandciderfestival.co.uk/blackpool

BlackpoolWinter GardensTicketsBlackpool Council