Rossall Promenade is closed for works aiming to reduce coastal erosion and tidal flooding to 11,000 properties

The latest stage of Wyre Council’s £40m sea defences project is underway at Rossall in Cleveleys.

By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Oct 2023, 20:26 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 20:30 BST
The first phase of the Wyre Beach Management Scheme, which aims to reduce the risk of coastal erosion and tidal flooding to over 11,000 properties and infrastructure within Wyre, began in September last year.

In the latest part of the project, a dwarf wall is to be added to the Rossall Promenade section, dropped into a channel cut into the existing footpath and set against the existing low sea wall.

A spokesman for the project said: “It is mostly cosmetic but will have some effect on reducing overtopping.

“It will be about two feet higher than the existing wall and only covers the area from the hump in the road to the Five Bar Gate.

“The new concrete wall is also shaped to accommodate the seafront information boards installed by the Rossall Beach Group.”

The project is funded by the Government’s Department for Entrainment, Food and Rural Affairs to help tackle flooding in the country.

There will be some road closures to enable this work to be done.

Memorial benches will be removed and stored safely in the compound at Jubilee Gardens before being refitted to the footpath.

Owners of benches are being contacted directly by Wyre Council.

This element of the project will be complete by Christmas.

Meanwhile, a car park will close for six months while works take place on sea defences in Cleveleys.

Jubilee Gardens car park in North Promenade will close on Monday (October 2) and will remain shut until Easter next year (Good Friday, March 29).

The 111-space car park near Cleveleys seafront is popular with both visitors and residents.

All day parking costs just £3.50, or £1 for an hour and £2 for three hours.

