The new king In pictures: Prince Charles visits Morecambe Winter Gardens earlier this year
Prince Charles visited Morecambe Winter Gardens for its 125th anniversary – just a couple of months before he was to become King.
By Michelle Blade
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:05 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th September 2022, 4:59 pm
The then Prince chatted with volunteers from Morecambe Bay Foodbank and the Winter Gardens, before unveiling a plaque which is destined for the royal box at the theatre.
He also enjoyed some ice cream from Bruccianis cafe and chatted with people outside before leaving.
Professor Vanessa Toulmin, chairman of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust said: “The visit of Prince Charles is one of the finest moments for Morecambe and all its people.”
