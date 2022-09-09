The new king In pictures: Prince Charles visits Morecambe Winter Gardens earlier this year

The then Prince chatted with volunteers from Morecambe Bay Foodbank and the Winter Gardens, before unveiling a plaque which is destined for the royal box at the theatre.

He also enjoyed some ice cream from Bruccianis cafe and chatted with people outside before leaving.

Professor Vanessa Toulmin, chairman of the Morecambe Winter Gardens Preservation Trust said: “The visit of Prince Charles is one of the finest moments for Morecambe and all its people.”

