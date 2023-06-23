Now, 45 years on, with Carty in the touring cast as Major Metcalf, that run is more than 70 years – and shows no sign of letting up.

No wonder. They say everyone loves a good whodunit and nobody writes one better than Dame Agatha Christie, in the record books as the best-selling fiction writer of all time.

The Mousetrap is set in the early 1950s, when it was first staged, but essentially it is timeless and that is key to its success – featuring characters and a situation which could apply in any era and guaranteed to keep the audience guessing.

The cast of The Mousetrap, at Blackpool's Grand Theatre this week.

Such is its continuing appeal, no-one would be remotely surprised at it reaching its century in a few decades’ time.

For those of us who have always fancied seeing The Mousetrap, it was a very satisfying evening indeed – but we are sworn to secrecy about the outcome and over the years, that pact has been kept, which adds to the appeal of the play and its legacy and keeps the audiences coming.

Carty is part of an outstanding eight-strong ensemble cast which also features Catherine Shipton, another familiar TV face from BBC’s Casualty, as Mrs Duffy.

Rachel Dawson and Michael Lyle play key roles as the married owners of the guest house – “seven guineas for a week’s stay” – where the action takes place.

Steven Elliott, Leigh Lothian and Shaun McCourt all also impress as Major Metcalf and Mrs Duffy’s fellow guests and Garyn Williams is in suitably energetic form as Det Sgt Trotter, played by the great Richard Attenborough in the original run.

Ian Talbot and Denise Silvey direct with a pace which keep the audience members on the edge of their seats throughout and the plot is so gripping that the run time of two hours plus flies by.

Seven decades on from its debut, The Mousetrap is the essential evidence that nothing beats a good plot and characters when it comes to theatre and taking the opportunity to see it is highly recommended.

