The moment a lorry crashed into a lamp post in St Annes and ended up on kerb

Neighbours on a St Annes road were taken aback when lorry ended up on the kerb after colliding with a lamp post in St Annes.
By Richard Hunt
Published 6th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 14:02 BST

The vehicle was travelling along Heyhouses Lane when the collision occurred just at around 11.30am on Monday June 5.

No one was injured during the incident, which saw the lamp post being snapped in two and ending up on the ground.

Police quickly attended the scene of the incident, with no other vehicles involved.

Lamp post is smashed on the floor and the lorry is on the pavement after the incident on Heyhouses Lane, St AnnesLamp post is smashed on the floor and the lorry is on the pavement after the incident on Heyhouses Lane, St Annes
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “It was a damage only collision between a lorry and a lamp post.

"The call came in at 11.34am.. No one was injured.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I haven’t seen the front of the lorry but there’ been a bump and the police have been here.”

