The moment a lorry crashed into a lamp post in St Annes and ended up on kerb
The vehicle was travelling along Heyhouses Lane when the collision occurred just at around 11.30am on Monday June 5.
No one was injured during the incident, which saw the lamp post being snapped in two and ending up on the ground.
Police quickly attended the scene of the incident, with no other vehicles involved.
A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “It was a damage only collision between a lorry and a lamp post.
"The call came in at 11.34am.. No one was injured.”
One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I haven’t seen the front of the lorry but there’ been a bump and the police have been here.”