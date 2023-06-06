The vehicle was travelling along Heyhouses Lane when the collision occurred just at around 11.30am on Monday June 5.

No one was injured during the incident, which saw the lamp post being snapped in two and ending up on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police quickly attended the scene of the incident, with no other vehicles involved.

Lamp post is smashed on the floor and the lorry is on the pavement after the incident on Heyhouses Lane, St Annes

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “It was a damage only collision between a lorry and a lamp post.

"The call came in at 11.34am.. No one was injured.”