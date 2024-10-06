Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic musical The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is heading to Blackpool next year!

Producers of The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, to celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the publication of C.S. Lewis novel, have announced that the musical is embarking on a new UK tour this December.

Opening at Leeds Playhouse on December 15, the beloved show will come to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool between July 29 and August 2 2025.

You can buy tickets for the Blackpool showing here.

What is The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe?

Step through the wardrobe into the enchanted kingdom of Narnia. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain andembark onthe most magical of adventures in a frozen, faraway landwhere they meet Mr Tumnus the faun, talking beavers, Aslan (the noble king of Narnia) and the coldest, most evil White Witch.

C.S. Lewis’ book was first published in October 1950. Since then, over 85 million copies in 60 languages have been sold. It is one of the top ten best-selling books of all time. The stage adaptation of Lewis’ iconic book enjoyed a hugely successful, critically-acclaimed London run in 2022/3.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe is coming to Blackpool next summer. Credit: Matt Crockett | Matt Crockett

Who are the cast?

Award-winning Katy Stephens , whose extensive stage career includes leading roles at Shakespeare’s Globe and the Royal Shakespeare Company with whom she is an Associate Artist.will play The White Witch, as well as Mrs Macready.

Katy, who was part of the team that won the Olivier Award for Best Ensemble Performance for theRSC’s Histories Cycle said: “The role of Her Imperial Majesty Jadis, Queen of Narnia in this thrilling stage version of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is something I can’t wait to play. The thought of casting a spell over Narnia to make it always winter but never Christmas is simply tantalising. Let the magic begin!’

Playing the Pevensie Children are: Joanna Adaranas Susan, Jesse Dunbaras Peter, Kudzai Mangombeas Lucy and Bunmi Osadoloras Edmund.

The original cast playing the Pevensie children. | submit

The cast is completed by: Archie Combe(Mr Pope and Foxtrot), Andrew Davison (Mr Wilson Schroedinger, Jack Rabbit, Aslan Puppeteer and Head Cruel), Anya de Villiers(Mrs Beaver), Molly Francis (Mrs Pevensie, Aslan Puppeteer and Robin), Ruby Greenwood (Onstage Swing), Ffion Haf (Miss Gumley-Warmley and Phoenix), Rhiannon Hopkins (Miss Chutney and Blue Badger),Joe Keenan(Mr Granville, Spirit of the Moon and Red Squirrel),Oliver Magor(Onstage Swing),JB Maya(Onstage Swing),Luca Moscardini(Onstage Swing),Alfie Richards(Mr Tumnus, White Mouse and Badger),Kraig Thornber(The Professor, Father Xmas and Wise Owl),Ed Thorpe(Mr Beaver),Rhodri Watkins(Mr Brinkworth, March Hare and Aslan Puppeteer) andShane Anthony Whiteley(Maugrim, Satyr and White Stag) andStanton Wrightas Aslan.

What has been asaid about the new UK tour?

Producer Chris Harpersaid: “We can’t wait for children and adults alike to join us on this spectacular new journey through the wardrobe, and are proud to be marking the 75th anniversary of the publication of CS Lewis’ novel with this tour.’

Director Michael Fentiman added: “I’m delighted to be taking our beautiful production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe on a major tour of the UK and Ireland in 2025.The production celebrates the magic of live theatre and is led by a multi-talented cast of actors, singers, musicians, dancers and puppeteers; it is a celebration of the possibilities of the collective imagination and the boundless wonders of individual skill.”

Who are the creatives behind the new production?

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is directed by Michael Fentiman based on the original production by Sally Cookson.

The Set and Costume Designer is Tom Paris, Composers are Barnaby Race and Benji Bower, the Choreographer is Shannelle ‘Tali’ Fergus, the Lighting Designer is Jack Knowles, the Sound Designer is Tom Marshall, the Original Puppetry Director is Toby Olié, the Original Puppetry Designer is Max Humphries, the Aerial Director is Gwen Hales, the Fight Director is Jonathan Holby, the Illusionistis Chris Fisher, the Musical Director is Ben Goddard, the Hair and Make-Up Designer is Susanna Peretz.

The Associate Director is Pip Minnithorpe, the Associate Lighting Designer is Emily Irish, the Associate Direcor and Associate Puppetry Director is Oliver Grant, Associate Magic and Illusions is by Spooky Nyman, the Associate Fight Director is Owain Gwynn, the Associate Movement Director is Jasmin Colangelo, the Production Manager is Phoebe Bathand the Casting Director is Will Burton CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.