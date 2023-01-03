The Inn on The Prom, on South Promenade, has raffled off more than 40 ‘pamper’ hampers over the last year, as well as around 60 handmade framed diamante pictures, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The hampers are thoughtfully produced by the hotel owner’s mother-in-law Joan Howarth, who celebrated her 95th birthday last year. She fills them with a range of goodies such as wine, chocolates, cakes and candles, and the hotel staff then sell the raffle tickets to guests and non-residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joan, who lives in Lytham and used to work in the fashion industry, says she is inspired to makes the hampers to help raise funds for Macmillan nurses as a joint effort with the hotel and staff.

Mandy Croston, the Inn on The Prom director’s wife, and her mum 95-year-old Joan Howarth (who makes the hampers), with duty manager Debbie Spencer and Macmillan Fundraising Manager, Louise Osgood

And she puts in an incredible amount of thought into each one. Joan makes up a story for the basket theme and then collects the items accordingly; a candlelit dinner, for example, will need wine, candles and a centre piece.

Meanwhile, kind-hearted Debbie Spencer, duty manager at The Inn on The Prom, spends between one and four days making the diamante pictures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s amazing to think that something so simple as holding a raffle could raise such a magnificent amount for such a worthwhile cause as Macmillan. So many of our staff, family and friends have been affected by cancer, as well as our guests, who are so generous and supportive of our fundraising raffles.

"Cancer impacts so many people, and can turn their lives upside down, but we have seen first-hand the wonderful work and support that Macmillan provides. And that’s why the hotel and our staff will continue to raise vital funds for the charity, so they can help other families and hopefully make a difference to the lives of people affected by cancer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Inn on The Prom duty manager Debbie Spencer, holding one of her diamante pictures, with Macmillan Fundraising Manager, Louise Osgood, who is holding a hamper

The hotel, which also hosts coffee mornings for Macmillan, started the raffles in 2021 when they made £2,000. Last year they raised £7,265 and now they are aiming to reach a new £10,000 target in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Osgood, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising manager for Lancashire, added: “Macmillan is almost entirely funded through donations from our supporters, and we can only be there for people thanks to the fantastic efforts of fundraisers like the team at the Inn on The Prom. Cancer is not going anywhere, and Macmillan is needed now more than ever. Whether it’s creating new services, adapting old ones or speaking up on their behalf, we are working tirelessly to ensure people with cancer get the vital support they need right now. The money raised from the Inn on The Prom’s raffles will help us to do that.”

Macmillan is a charity which aims to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can – whether that involves help paying bills, advice on benefits or treatment, or just a chat. For information, support or just someone to talk to, call Macmillan on 0808 808 00 00 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk. To donate, volunteer or raise money call 0300 1000 200 or visit macmillan.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad