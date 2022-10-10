The 'heartwarming' welcome for Ukrainian families in Blackpool as war with Russia escalates

Katrina Lee (L) host with Olena Datsenko (guest) and families

Ukrainian refugees who fled to Blackpool spoke of their experiences during an event hosted by the Mayor of Blackpool, Councillor Kathryn Benson.

Coun Benson staged the Homes for Ukraine event at the Winter Gardens venue where, alongside the Leader of Blackpool Council Coun Lynn Williams, they welcomed Ukrainian guests who have been provided with homes, shelter and additional support in the town.

The event, which was attended by around 80 invitees, offered the opportunity for people to meet and talk to Ukrainian guests, hosts, councillors, council staff and Voluntary, Community and Faith organisations (VCFS) who have been actively involved in supporting people to find a place to live and offer additional assistance.

The welcome Homes for Ukraine event at Blackpool Winter Gardens

To date Blackpool has currently welcomed and has been working with 52 households made up of individuals, couples and families to provide a safer haven for people during this time of conflict.

Much needed shelter has been provided in a mix of accommodation including space within residents’ own homes, household annexes, or rentable houses.

Olena Datsenko came to Blackpool from the Ukraine with her two children and were welcomed by Katrina and Jonathon Lee who are residents of the town and stepped forward to help a Ukrainian family.

Olena said: “I am very happy to be here, Jonathon and Katrina have been wonderful and welcoming. We have been here since May. It’s perfect now that we have set a routine with the children and we can walk to school as it’s only next door. I have made some friends and am happy. If you had said to me a year ago that I would have to leave my home in Ukraine then I couldn’t have imagined it but I am stronger than I know.”

Olena Datsenko and family, Homes for Ukraine event, Blackpool

During the evening Olena’s eldest daughter had a great time and had the opportunity to mix and meet some new Ukrainian friends.

Olena’s hosts Katrina and Jonathon Lee said: “We were struck by the simple things we take for granted here like safety, being able to walk to school, play in the park and visit family without fear, and as we can share that with someone from Ukraine, how could we deny them that basic human need. As we have our own children, hosting a family with kids was ideal as we've already got all the kit! It has been a joy to get to know Olena and her children, and to help them a little in a very hard time for them.”

The Mayor of Blackpool, Coun Kathryn Benson, said: “The event at the iconic Winter Gardens venue was a very special evening and it was wonderful to see so many people here involved with helping so many Ukrainian people.

“I am so proud of our town and our residents who have selflessly come forward to become hosts and offer a safer place to live. They have shown extraordinary acts of kindness and compassion by generously opening up their homes to those most in need. This warmth to other people has played a key part of a national effort in ensuring the safety of the people of Ukraine in the United Kingdom.

“It was a real honour to welcome our Ukrainian guests to Blackpool and especially to the Winter Gardens. This venue is famous for hosting major international dance events such as the European championships, which took place in April and included a large number of dancers from Ukraine which was wonderful for many to see.

“Together, Blackpool has united to do all that we can to welcome Ukrainian guests with the support and work of so many.

“That support has come from far and wide including the fantastic voluntary organisations that have stepped up to help – such as the Rotary Club which hold frequent support group meetings for sponsors and guests. Also, Empowerment, Home-Start and the Volunteer Centre who help with support visits, and Citizens Advice who help with advice and information – and so many others including council workers who have also worked hard behind the scenes.

“We are continuing to do everything we possibly can to ensure that Ukrainians arriving in Blackpool have a warm welcome and have the support they need to settle safely into our community.” Kendall Lee the Rotary Club’s President, one of the key supporting organisations added: “The Rotary Club of Blackpool is pleased to support the Ukrainian families staying in Blackpool.”

Coun Williams, echoed the words of welcome expressed during the evening. She said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone for their support and hospitality in helping our guests from the Ukraine settle into life in Blackpool. Blackpool has always been an open and welcoming place and the town will continue to provide what support we can.”

War in Ukraine

Russia's military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities early on Monday (October 10, 2022), including the capital Kyiv, striking civilian targets in what could be Moscow's retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea.

At least eight people were killed and 24 others injured in just one of the Kyiv strikes, according to preliminary information, said Rostyslav Smirnov, an adviser to the Ukrainian ministry of internal affairs.