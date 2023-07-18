What is the event?

Blackpool Grand Theatre will be hosting “the best birthday party ever” for Sooty next year. Called The Sooty Show it will be celebrating the famous yellow glove puppet’s 75th anniversary year.

The special birthday part has been planned by Sooty, his sister Soo and friend Sweep but in true Sooty style nothing will go to plan…

Sooty is back in Blackpool for a special birthday event.

An event spokesperson said: “The party preparations are well underway as Sooty is getting messy baking the birthday cake, Soo’s trying to find the perfect party dress, and Sweep’s practising his dance moves and needs some boys and girls to join in with musical statues! Sooty is planning his biggest magic trick yet making a member of the audience float in the air! Oh, and watch out for Sooty’s new water pistol. It’s turbocharged to reach right to the back of the theatre, so don’t forget your raincoat!

“The special guests are also on their way – Butch the bulldog, Ramsbottom the snake and circus superstar Michael Jordan, who joins direct from Blackpool’s famous Tower Circus to stun all the partygoers with his jaw-dropping juggling!

“With buckets of audience participation and gallons of giggles, this spectacular celebration of the longest-running children’s television show in the world will delight Sooty fans old and new and is a must-see treat for the whole family. Plus – you can meet Richard and Sooty after the show!”

When is it?

The Sooty Show will take place at Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday, March 31 and Monday, April 1 2024 at 2.30pm.

How to get tickets?

Visit blackpoolgrand.co.uk for full show listings and bookings or call the box office on 01253 290 190 for bookings and further information.

For the last 25 years Sooty has been partnering up with entertainer Richard Cadell.

Tickets cost £21 and under 18s cost £18.50

What is Sooty’s history?

Sooty will be 75 years old tomorrow, Wednesday July 19, after first being bought in Blackpool by Harry Corbett OBE in 1948 when he was looking for ways to entertain his children on their summer holiday.

The legendary yellow glove puppet began performing with Harry on the BBC from 1952, when the pair appeared on BBC TV’s Talent Night.

The Sooty Show began in 1955 and the television icon was joined by his cheeky friend Sweep the sausage-loving dog in 1957 and sensible sister Soo in 1964.

Sotty was passed down to Harry’s son Matthew Corbett during the 70s, 80s and 90s.