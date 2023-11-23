Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a phenomenal milestone and we are so proud to have delivered the news to Blackpool for all those years – right back to 1873.

Times have changed dramatically and so has the news, or at least the way it’s delivered. We have evolved through the decades to make sure our readers are aware of everything happening in our great town, whether it be breaking news, local politics, sports or human interest stories, we have been at the forefront.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter.

This week we are celebrating with a series of articles which, we hope, encompass everything The Gazette stands for – pride in our town, accuracy and fairness.

The Gazette has been reporting Blackpool's news for 150 years

From those incredible primitive days of 1873 when the paper was just four pages, our newspaper has evolved to a saturated level of readership with more people picking up a paper or logging on to our website than ever before.

We have been through many changes in the way we present the news and pictures to our readers. From the old days of Glass Plate photography, to black and white and colour photos through to navigating the new age of digital imagery and video, our highly skilled photographers have been on hand to capture the news as it happens. And our amazing team of dedicated trained journalists who work with accuracy, care and diligence have sourced Blackpool’s most important and often complex stories, investigated them and broke them to our readers.

We value our beloved print edtition which is balanced with our fast-moving digital content enabling us to bring you news as it happens. Our page view impressions are increasing in their millions as we endeavour to break the news to you, distract you with lighthearted lifestyle, retro and what’s on content and to make sure you know everything there is to know about sport in Blackpool, particularly Blackpool FC.

