The Galleon Bar in Blackpool hope to open new space in memory of 'eccentric' poet Merlin aka Michael Fox

The Galleon Bar have announced plans to create a new 100 capacity event space, which they hope to name after a Blackpool poet who regularly performed at the venue on Abingdon Street.

By Lucinda Herbert
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:42 GMT
The popular town centre pub and music venue hope to expand with a third floor.

Owners have instructed an architect to draw up plans for the Abingdon Street bar, which includes a new 100 capacity 3rd floor event space, which can be used for live music, comedy and poetry nights.

They also plan to hire it out as a fringe theatre rehearsal or performance space

A spokesperson for the Galleon Bar wrote: "As a tribute to one of our much missed regulars we would like to name the 3rd floor Loft Event Space as ‘Merlin’s Bar'. Merlin was a well known character around the Blackpool area . He was a creative and rather eccentric poet, he was also a big fan of live music, [and] sadly passed away in 2022."

The Loft Event space will proudly support community interest projects and could also be used to host music album launch nights and art showcase evenings - to 'support the creatives who are making a recognised difference'.

