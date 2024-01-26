Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular town centre pub and music venue hope to expand with a third floor.

Owners have instructed an architect to draw up plans for the Abingdon Street bar, which includes a new 100 capacity 3rd floor event space, which can be used for live music, comedy and poetry nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also plan to hire it out as a fringe theatre rehearsal or performance space

A spokesperson for the Galleon Bar wrote: "As a tribute to one of our much missed regulars we would like to name the 3rd floor Loft Event Space as ‘Merlin’s Bar'. Merlin was a well known character around the Blackpool area . He was a creative and rather eccentric poet, he was also a big fan of live music, [and] sadly passed away in 2022."