When it comes to going out for a drink, what do you look for in a pub or bar?

A great selection of drinks? Sports on TV? A pool table and dart board?

Do you simply go to a place you know to be friendly and welcoming?

Well if you do and you’re looking for a new place to try, here are 26 of the highest-rated “friendly” pubs and bars in Blackpool according to Google reviews.

All are rated 4.5 out of 5 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews and the word “friendly” is mentioned by customers. We haven’t included cafe bars.

In no particular order, here they are ...

2. New Road Inn New Road Inn on Talbot Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 185 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. The Queens The Queens on Talbot Road has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 from 215 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Dirty Blondes Dirty Blondes on Back Church Street has a rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 289 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales