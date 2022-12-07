Formerly Molloy’s, the pub been revamped to make it brighter and more welcoming to guests and is now part of the Craft Union Pub Company (Stonegate Group), who were named the Best Community Operator at the 2022 Publican Awards. The pub has undergone a refurbishment worth more than £172,000 giving it a new lease of life to offer the best in hospitality, entertainment and community activities for all the family – and dogs too.

This community pub, based near the famous North Pier and has been given the thumbs up by tourists and residents in the area. Work to change the layout, the bar itself, and new lighting has opened the venue up to create more space and a better atmosphere for guests.

New operator Simon Ablett, who is running the pub with partner Laura Smith, said: “We have had great feedback since reopening. People who have come in here have been amazed by the changes and how much brighter it is and how much space we have with the new open plan design. It’s going down really well.”

The Station’s entertainment offer is set to be a big hit too. With new TV screens and Sky Sports and BT Sport throughout, live sport such as the FIFA World Cup and the Premier League will be popular draws. The darts and pool teams, along with regular customers, will also be able to enjoy the new darts board, pool table, and games machines. There is also a programme of events throughout the week, including live music, karaoke, and DJs. Simon and Laura will also run a series of fundraisers for local causes including the Brian House Children’s Hospice in Blackpool.

Parents of two teenagers, Simon and Laura are returning to Blackpool after a successful 10-month stint running the King & Queen in Swindon. Prior to that they ran the Valdene Hotel in Blackpool, where Simon ran the hotel with his parents for 20 years with Laura joining to run it in 2014 when Simon’s parents retired. Simon continued: “We had a good time building the business at the King & Queen but we are pleased to be back. We are really looking forward to welcoming more people through the doors and creating a great community atmosphere with fantastic value for everyone to enjoy.”

They are also ensuring a lively Sunday vibe with their ‘Sunday Club’ featuring a DJ and live performances. It is open for all but will also be aimed at hospitality workers in Blackpool who are often busy working on Fridays and Saturdays. The Station is open every day; Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 12am, Fridays and Saturdays 9am to 1am and Sundays 9am to 12am.

