News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners

The faces of 11 missing people who vanished from Preston, Blackpool and across Lancashire

Each of the faces pictured here belongs to someone reported missing from Lancashire in the past three decades.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 5th Jun 2023, 08:00 BST

What connects them all is that they have seemingly disappeared without a trace, despite extensive police investigations at the time they were first reported missing.

Missing People, the UK charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones, is continuing to appeal for information on their whereabouts and urges them to make contact. Its confidential helpline is open daily between 9am and 11pm to anyone calling 116 000.

The helpline is for people who are thinking about leaving home, who are currently missing, who have a missing loved one, or families and young people affected by exploitation. It is also how members of the public can pass on information about sightings.

The charity can also be contacted by emailing [email protected] or visiting the Missing People website.

There are 11 people listed as missing from Lancashire

1. Missing people

There are 11 people listed as missing from Lancashire Photo: Missing People

Photo Sales
Anh Nguyen, aged 16, was reported missing from Blackburn on December 2, 2011. Quote reference 11-002922 when passing on any information.

2. Anh Nguyen

Anh Nguyen, aged 16, was reported missing from Blackburn on December 2, 2011. Quote reference 11-002922 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Photo Sales
Shane Graham, aged 26, was reported missing from April 29 on 2016. Quote reference 16-003348 when passing on any information.

3. Shane Graham

Shane Graham, aged 26, was reported missing from April 29 on 2016. Quote reference 16-003348 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Photo Sales
Adrian Wane, aged 43, was reported missing from Preston on January 20, 2015. Quote reference 15-001753 when passing on any information.

4. Adrian Wane

Adrian Wane, aged 43, was reported missing from Preston on January 20, 2015. Quote reference 15-001753 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Photo Sales
John Hawthornthwaite, 69, was reported missing from Darwen on March 13, 2001. Quote reference 05-000888 when passing on any information.

5. John Hawthornthwaite

John Hawthornthwaite, 69, was reported missing from Darwen on March 13, 2001. Quote reference 05-000888 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Photo Sales
James Dowsett, 65, was reported missing from Preston on June 18, 2005. Quote reference 05-005820 when passing on any information.

6. James Dowsett

James Dowsett, 65, was reported missing from Preston on June 18, 2005. Quote reference 05-005820 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Photo Sales
Daniel Hives, 28, was reported missing from Lancaster on December 10, 2021. Quote reference 22-004833 when passing on any information.

7. Daniel Hives

Daniel Hives, 28, was reported missing from Lancaster on December 10, 2021. Quote reference 22-004833 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Photo Sales
Chinh Tran, aged 16, was reported missing from Rawtenstall on February 17, 2021. Quote reference 21-001218 when passing on any information.

8. Chinh Tran

Chinh Tran, aged 16, was reported missing from Rawtenstall on February 17, 2021. Quote reference 21-001218 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackpool