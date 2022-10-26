The Exorcist being show at Blackpool's Regent this week for Halloween
The Regent Cinema in Blackpool is screening a classic horror film for Halloween.
By Richard Hunt
26th Oct 2022, 5:13pm
The art deco cinema, on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road, is screening The Exorcist this Friday (October 28) from 7.30pm
This 1973 film, now with an 18 rating, proved controversial at the time of its release.
Regan, a young girl, displays bizarre behaviour after playing with an Ouija board.
Chris, her mother and an actress, consults two priests who conclude that Regan is possessed by a demonic entity.