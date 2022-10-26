News you can trust since 1873
The Exorcist being show at Blackpool's Regent this week for Halloween

The Regent Cinema in Blackpool is screening a classic horror film for Halloween.

The art deco cinema, on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road, is screening The Exorcist this Friday (October 28) from 7.30pm

This 1973 film, now with an 18 rating, proved controversial at the time of its release.

Regan, a young girl, displays bizarre behaviour after playing with an Ouija board.

Chris, her mother and an actress, consults two priests who conclude that Regan is possessed by a demonic entity.

