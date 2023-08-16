The winners of The 12th English Curry Awards 2023, a celebration of the best curry houses and chefs across the country, have been announced.

The awards ceremony took place on Monday, August 15 at The Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre, with more than 400 guests in attendance.

The prestigious event recognised the talents and hard work of individuals and businesses within the English curry industry across a range of categories,

The awards, organised by Oceanic Consulting, celebrate England’s rich and diverse curry culture and encourages the continued growth and evolution of the industry.

Winners of the English Curry Awards 2023 have been announced. Photo by Andy Hay on Unsplash

The winners have distinguished themselves with their exceptional quality, innovation, and consistency in offering a truly memorable dining experience.

A spokesperson for The 12th English Curry Awards 2023 said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, andexceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptionaltalents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Burnley’s Aroma Asian Restaurant won two awards.

Did any Lancashire estabishments win an award?

Burnley’s Aroma Asian Restaurant won the Customer Experience of the Year North West Award whilst its owner, Abdul Majeed, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

What is the full list of winners from the The 12th English Curry Awards 2023?

Best of Manchester: The Original Third Eye (Manchester)

Best of Birmingham: Basmati Restaurant (Birmingham)

Best of Bradford: International Restaurant (Bradford)

Takeaway and Home Delivery of the Year: Future Balti (Bradford)

Caterer of the Year : Loonat Catering Services (Batley)

Local Restaurant of the Year: The Indian Queen (Banbury)

Voters Choice Restaurant of the Year: Khandan Indian Restaurant (Wellingborough)

Nepalese Restaurant of The Year: Gurkha Majestic Dining (Droitwich)

Bangladeshi Restaurant of The Year: Ashiana Indian & Bangladeshi Restaurant (Newark)

Street Food Restaurant of the Year: My Delhi Indian Streetery (Newcastle upon Tyne)

South Indian Restaurant of the Year: Kayal (Leicester)

Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year: Namaste Village (Norwich)

Outstanding Restaurant of the Year: Vivaanta Indian Restaurant & Bar (Warwick)

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year: Avatar Dining (Market Harborough)

Leicester Restaurant of the Year: Mem-Saab (Leicester)

New Restaurant of the Year: Dhamaka (Cramlington)

New Takeaway of the Year: Spiceboys (Harlow)

Curry King or Queen: Bombay 8 Indian Restaurant (Warrington)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Abdul Majeed - Aroma Asian Restaurant (Burnley)

Special Recognition Award: Spice Lounge (Mytchett,Camberley)

Critic’s Choice Restaurant of the Year: Kiplings Indian Restaurant (Sowerby Bridge)

Customer Experience of the Year North West: Aroma Asian Restaurant (Burnley)

Customer Experience of the Year North East: My Delhi Newcastle Indian Restaurant (Newcastle

upon Tyne)

Customer Experience of the Year Yorkshire and the Humber: Ruchee Restaurant (Settle)

Customer Experience of the Year East Midlands: Paddy & Marten Inn (Leicester)

Customer Experience of the Year West Midlands: Titash (Birmingham)

Customer Experience of the Year East of England: Namaste Village (Cambridge)

Customer Experience of the Year South East: 3 Rooms Indian Restaurant (Chertsey)

Customer Experience of the Year South West: Mezbaan (Tewkesbury)

Customer Experience of the Year Overall Winner: Titash (Birmingham)

Restaurant of the Year North West: Britannia Spice (Parkga)

Restaurant of the Year North East: Zeera Indian Cuisine (South Shields)

Restaurant of the Year Yorkshire and the Humber: Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)

Restaurant of the Year East Midlands: Nawaabsaab (Nottingham)

Restaurant of the Year West Midlands: Little Bangla (Oldbury)

Restaurant of the Year East of England: Pipasha Restaurant (Cambridge)

Restaurant of the Year South East: Masala City (Chichester)

Restaurant of the Year South West: Bhoomi Kitchen (Cheltenham)

Restaurant of the Year Overall Winner: Bengal Lounge (Wetherby)

Takeaway of the Year North West: Khaja Indian takeaway (Woolton)

Takeaway of the Year North East: Morpeth Tandoori (Morpeth)

Takeaway of the Year Yorkshire and the Humber: Amirah Spice (Wakefield)

Takeaway of the Year East Midlands: Spice Takeaway (Nottingham)

Takeaway of the Year West Midlands: Gandhi Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Stoke on Trent)

Takeaway of the Year East of England: Ali Spice Indian Takeaway (Norwich)

Takeaway of the Year South East: Masala Bay Takeaway (Kent)

Takeaway of the Year South West: The Biryani Pot (Stroud)

Takeaway of the Year Overall Winner: Ali Spice Indian Takeaway (Norwich)

Chef of the Year North: Rajesh Acharya & Kaviraj Sharma at Sultan & Palace

Chef of the Year Midlands: Mohammed Kamal at Gandhi Indian Restaurant

Chef of the Year South: Sagar Barlawar at Chennai Express

Chef of the Year Overall Winner: Rajesh Acharya & Kaviraj Sharma at Sultan & Palace

Curry Restaurant of the Year North West: Abdullahs Restaurant (Rising Bridge)

Curry Restaurant of the Year North East: Soho Tavern (Gateshead)

Curry Restaurant of the Year Yorkshire and the Humber: Parmars Indian Restaurant & Bar

(Liversidge)

Curry Restaurant of the Year East Midlands: Lime Indian Restaurant & Takeaway (Nottingham)

Curry Restaurant of the Year West Midlands: Alessi Indian Restaurant (Stoke on Trent)

Curry Restaurant of the Year East of England: Deshi Spice Restaurant & Lounge (Bedford)

Curry Restaurant of the Year South East: Spices and Spirits (Basingstoke)

Curry Restaurant of the Year South West: The Palm Indian Restaurant (Marlborough)