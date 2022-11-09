This included four primary schools and four secondary schools across the coast.
Take a look at the eight schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement
1. Millfield Science and Performing Arts College in Thornton
Millfield Science and Performing Arts College in Thornton was graded 'good' when Ofsted published its report in September.
Inspectors found that teachers checked on pupils’ learning regularly. They spot gaps in pupils’ knowledge or misconceptions. Usually, teachers revisit any missing or fragile knowledge and do
not move on to new learning until pupils’ understanding is secure. Pupils were found to be polite in class.
In order to further improve, inspectors said Leaders should make sure that pupils have secured the prior essential knowledge that they require before introducing
new knowledge that builds on it.
Photo: Dan Martino
2. Carr Head Primary School in Poulton
Carr Head Primary School in Poulton retained its 'good' rating in its latest Ofsted report in September.
Leaders promoted reading well and pupils accessed a wide range of books, inspectors found.
Any pupils who fell behind with their reading received appropriate support to help them to catch up with their classmates. Pupils typically behaved well and few lessons were interrupted due to poor behaviour.
Occasionally, staff did not ensure that some of the books that children and pupils took home to read allowed them to practise the sounds that they knew already. This hampered the rate at which some pupils develop their reading confidence and accuracy.
Photo: Third party
3. St Mary' Catholic Academy, Blackpool
St Mary' Catholic Academy, Blackpool was rated 'good' after the latest Ofsted inspection. Pupils were found to receive a strong careers education, information, advice and guidance programme. A high proportion of pupils moved on to further education and training, including those pupils with SEND. In the sixth form, many students progress on to university.
Looking for improvements, inspectors said too few pupils followed the English Baccalaureate suite of subjects. This could limit their options in later life.
Photo: Dan Martino
4. Kincraig Primary School, Bispham
Kincraig Primary School in Bispham continues to be a 'good' school, Ofsted inspectors found.
The school is at the heart of the community and parents and carers typically said that the school was like a family and that staff always ‘go the extra mile’. Pupils know that staff care about them. This helps them to feel happy and safe.
Teachers read aloud to pupils regularly. Older pupils delight in their reading. In a small number of subjects, leaders had not considered fully the key knowledge that they wanted pupils to learn and how this will be assessed. This hindered some pupils
from building knowledge securely on what they had learnt.
Photo: Dan Martino