4. Kincraig Primary School, Bispham

Kincraig Primary School in Bispham continues to be a 'good' school, Ofsted inspectors found. The school is at the heart of the community and parents and carers typically said that the school was like a family and that staff always ‘go the extra mile’. Pupils know that staff care about them. This helps them to feel happy and safe. Teachers read aloud to pupils regularly. Older pupils delight in their reading. In a small number of subjects, leaders had not considered fully the key knowledge that they wanted pupils to learn and how this will be assessed. This hindered some pupils from building knowledge securely on what they had learnt.

Photo: Dan Martino