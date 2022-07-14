The celebrations in the resort will begin from 11am on Saturday July 16, ahead of the grand arrival of the baton via tram from 1pm.

It will have already travelled from Carlisle and the Lake district on that day, and when the baton leaves Blackpool it will head to Preston, Blackburn and Bolton.Carrying the baton into Blackpool this Saturday will be Mulberry Community Project founder Keith Stevenson, from Bispham, and marathon runner Antony Howarth, from Fairhaven.

Keith, now in his 70s, runs the Mulberry Community Project charity, which for over 10 years has helped those in recovery from addiction with housing, support and encouragement.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “Keith continues to enthusiastically work, lead and inspire all those around him with his infectious passion and energy.

He has poured his heart and soul into Mulberry and everyone it supports.”

Antony is an ultra-marathon runner, Samaritan volunteer and advocate for kindness and wellbeing through his daily blog, London Kind and Funny.

In his late 50s he started running and to date has raised over £50,000 and counting for charities, including Samaritans.

His latest challenge inspired many locals to run along with him as he completed 12 marathons around his hometown in fancy dress, representing a different country each month, even once dressed as a rhino.

As the baton arrives at the Tower Festival Headland on an open top heritage tram, spectators are encouraged to line the route to cheer on the relay team.

They’ll arrive at the Comedy Carpet opposite the Blackpool Tower around 1pm, travelling in from the south of the town.

The Comedy Carpet will herald the arrival of the Commonwealth Baton to Blackpool

The timings at a glance

- From 11am-2pm:

Active Blackpool will be providing a mix of free family-friendly sporting activities such as basketball, football, hockey, tennis. Blackpool Park

Rangers will be holding a range of forestry campaign sessions, and activities including den building

- From 1pm-1.20pm

The Queen’s Baton Relay convoy will arrive via tram.

Their arrival will be celebrated with performances from locally-based dance company, House of Wingz, and Showtown, the resort’s new museum of entertainment due to open next

year.

- From 1.30pm

The relay team will enter the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom before leaving to embark on the journey to the next destination.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: "We are very proud that Blackpool has been chosen as one of the destinations for the Queen's Baton Relay here in England to mark the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

"We invite everyone to come along and celebrate - join in the family-friendly activities on offer, build excitement for the Games and give a big Blackpool welcome to the relay team on this momentous occasion.”

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities across the Commonwealth.

The baton has taken an epic journey across the Commonwealth visiting all 72 nations and territories part of a 25-day long tour to its final destination at Birmingham for the Commonwealth Games 2022.

It began the English leg of its tour on July 4, travelling through London during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

It has even been carried underwater in a sealife attraction as part of its visit to Hull!

It will come to its grand finale in in Birmingham on July 28, when more than 5,000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations will compete in eight days of sports, including swimming, cycling, and martial arts.