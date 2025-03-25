The celebrities - inc those with Lancashire links -taking part in the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 14:30 BST

The iconic AJ Bell Great Manchester Run is just under two months away so take a look at the celebrities confirmed to be taking part so far - including those with a Lancashire link.

On Sunday, May 18, an expected 35,000 runners will be hitting the streets of Manchester for the annual the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run.

Included in the thousands of participants lacing up their trainers will be a number of celebrities too and whilst most hail from the city itself, some have special links to our Red Rose County too.

So take a look at the 11 stars who have already announced their involvement below...

1. Celebs taking part in Great Manchester Run

Take a look at all of the confirmed celebrity participants in this year's AJ Bell Great Manchester Run. | Getty Images

Boxer and reality star who was born in Manchester but frequents Lancashire often to visit his brother Tyson and extended family

2. Tommy Fury

Boxer and reality star who was born in Manchester but frequents Lancashire often to visit his brother Tyson and extended family | Getty Images

Tommy (and Tyson's) brother, also a boxer, will be running alongside him

3. Roman Fury

Tommy (and Tyson's) brother, also a boxer, will be running alongside him | Getty Images for Prime Video UK

Bury born actress Gemma is running on behalf of the Lancashire based Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, of which she is a vice-patron

4. Gemma Atkinson

Bury born actress Gemma is running on behalf of the Lancashire based Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, of which she is a vice-patron | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Strictly professional, a frequent performer in Blackpool, joins his wife in her run for Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

5. Gorka Marquez

The Strictly professional, a frequent performer in Blackpool, joins his wife in her run for Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The Bury born actress, best known for playing Amy Barlow on Coronation Street, attended the same theatre school as Lancashire's Sam Aston and Helen Flanagan

6. Elle Mulvaney

The Bury born actress, best known for playing Amy Barlow on Coronation Street, attended the same theatre school as Lancashire's Sam Aston and Helen Flanagan | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

