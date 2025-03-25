On Sunday, May 18, an expected 35,000 runners will be hitting the streets of Manchester for the annual the AJ Bell Great Manchester Run.
Included in the thousands of participants lacing up their trainers will be a number of celebrities too and whilst most hail from the city itself, some have special links to our Red Rose County too.
So take a look at the 11 stars who have already announced their involvement below...
1. Celebs taking part in Great Manchester Run
Take a look at all of the confirmed celebrity participants in this year's AJ Bell Great Manchester Run. | Getty Images
2. Tommy Fury
Boxer and reality star who was born in Manchester but frequents Lancashire often to visit his brother Tyson and extended family | Getty Images
3. Roman Fury
Tommy (and Tyson's) brother, also a boxer, will be running alongside him | Getty Images for Prime Video UK
4. Gemma Atkinson
Bury born actress Gemma is running on behalf of the Lancashire based Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, of which she is a vice-patron | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
5. Gorka Marquez
The Strictly professional, a frequent performer in Blackpool, joins his wife in her run for Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
6. Elle Mulvaney
The Bury born actress, best known for playing Amy Barlow on Coronation Street, attended the same theatre school as Lancashire's Sam Aston and Helen Flanagan | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
