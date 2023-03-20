This young man was captured at random by our photographer for the fan gallery at the Seasiders’ recent 6-0 victory against Queens Park Rangers at Bloomfield Road, and what a lengthy journey he – and hisdad – had to get there.

While many supporters made their way to the game from North Shore, along with thousands of others from all parts of the Fylde Coast and some from other areas of the county and country, Braedyn Armistead, pictured here, and his dad Dave, winged in from North Island – that’s New Zealand, 13,000 miles away!

Dave, now in his 60s, emigrated to New Zealand with his parents in the 1970s. Having grown up a Pool fan after first being taken to a game by his grandparents as a youngster, he took the opportunity to come back and see a game as well as family as soon as it was practical. That was in 1988 and he has been back every two or three years since.

Braedyn Armistead pictured in our fans' gallery at Blackpool's match against QPR.

Braedyn, who was born in New Zealand, first joined his dad at a game in 2011, when Blackpool were in the Premier League and beat Tottenham 3-1 – and was back alongside him as Pool romped to a dazzling 6-0 success over QPR.

"Braedyn hasn’t seen them lose,” said Dave, who was born in Lytham and grew up in rural Fylde. “I wish I could say the same.

“I moved to NZ in 1975 and always catch a game on regular trips back to the the UK, as I have been a Pool fan since I was five.

"My cousin is a life long fan so I catch up with him at the matches.

"I first went to watch them in 1963 with my gran and grandad and I have been hooked ever since.

"My dad used to ref local leagues and he also had a trial at Bolton.

"As a lad, I had a part time job at the Seafield Hotel in Blackpool and hardly ever missed a game.

"It’s always great to watch them and I’m proud to have Braedyn alongside me.”