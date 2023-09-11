2 . Pumpkin Alley Pick Your Own Pumpkins, Delf Lane, Haskayne, L39 7JJ

The pick your own pumpkin patch is back...now with the all-new 'Pumpkin Express' train. It's expected to be open throughout October, and you just pay for what you pick at £5 per pumpkin, including extra large pumpkins, white ones and a wide variety of orange treasures. Call 07791 707038 Photo: Pumpkin Alley