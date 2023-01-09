From soul, reggae, pop and punk, The Beat created an infectious dance rhythm and, along with their contemporaries, The Specials, The Selecter and Madness,became an overnight British ska sensation.By Christmas 1979, The Beat were riding high in the UK charts with their first single, a smoking remake of the classic Smokey Robinson tune 'Tears of a Clown'.

Although the original Beat line-up, including co-vocalists Dave Wakeling and the late Ranking Roger, broke up in 1983 after many subsequent hits, the group is back featuring Roger’s son Ranking Jr on lead vocals.And they continue to perform hits such as 'Mirror in the Bathroom', 'Hands Off ...She's Mine', 'Too Nice to Talk To', 'Save it for Later' and many more.

They will perform at the Fleetwood venue on Saturday May 27, along with support.

Ranking Jr ad The Beat are coming to Fleetwood's Marine Hall