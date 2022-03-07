Lancashire place names seemingly puzzle many of you...

From Euxton to Oswaldtwistle: These are the 20 Lancashire place names that people just cannot pronounce correctly

Whether it's Euxton, Oswaldtwistle or Heysham, it would appear some Lancashire place names are a mystery to folk not from the county.

By Adam Lord
Monday, 7th March 2022, 3:27 pm

Heck, some are clearly even puzzling those who live just around the corner if our findings are anything to go by.

We asked you to suggest those place names that made no sense when said out loud and you didn't disappoint.

We've rounded up a selection of the Red Rose best below.

1. Heysham

Up in the north of the county, complete with a nuclear power station - it's He-Sham, not Hey.

2. Morecambe

Spelling, pronunciation, this one's got the lot. Don't even think about saying it as it looks - it's More-cum

3. Oswaldtwistle

Where do you start with this one? Break it down and it becomes 'Ozzle-twizzle'

4. Penwortham

More about emphasis this one. Accentuate the first syllable, not the 'worth' in the middle.

