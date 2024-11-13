The 17 most famous people from Lancashire decided by you

Last week we asked the readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette who the most famous person from Lancashire was.

Whilst there were a few people who joked that it was themselves or somebody’s mum., we did receive other a hundred geniune suggestions from readers.

So take a look below at 17 of the most famous people from Lancashire, according to you lot.

In the following gallery we only incldued people who received more than one mention, and we did not include celebrites from areas that are no longer in Lancashire.

The most famous people in Lancs Four of the names that got the most mentions

Freddie Flintoff Preston born cricketer turned TV presenter

Sir Ian McKellen Burnley born actor

Les Dawson Late Lytham based comedian