The 12 inspirational people from Lancashire honoured in the King's Birthday Honours

Take a look below at all of the remarkable people from across Lancashire who have just been honoured by King Charles III.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the King’s Birthday Honours list, released only this evening, 12 of Lancashire’s most hardworking individuals have been

In the list below find out who the newly honoured Lancastrians are, for what reason they have been honoured and where they are from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone in the list below either hails from Lancashire, lives there or works there.

Knights Bachelor recipients

Stephen Watson QPM. Chief Constable, Greater Manchester Police. For services to Policing. (Lancaster, Lancashire)

Top left clockwise: Stephen Watson QPM; Julie Bell; King Charles III and Kathryn Shane. | Getty/submit/archive

Order of the British Empire Recipients

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Mark Foy. Chief Executive and Chief Nuclear Inspector, Office for Nuclear Regulation. For services to the Safety and Security Regulation of the Nuclear Industry. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

Hon Lady Arabella Lennox-Boyd. Landscape Designer. For services to Horticulture and to Charity. (Lancaster, Lancashire)

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Professor Karen Elizabeth Broadhurst. Professor of Social Work, Lancaster University. For services to Child and Family Justice Research. (Lancaster , Lancashire)

Mary Elizabeth Murphy. Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Riverside College Widnes & Runcorn, Halton. For services to Further Education. (Leyland, Lancashire)

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Danielle Barnett. For services to People with Disabilities and their Carers in Lancashire. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Julie Bell. Head of Cultural Services, Lancashire County Council. For services to Public Libraries. (Preston, Lancashire)

Arthur Roberts. Lately Chair, Community Foundations for Lancashire and Merseyside and Trustee, Community Foundation for Lancashire. For services to the community in Lancashire and Merseyside. (Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire)

Shahbaz Hussain Shah. Firefighter, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service. For services to the community in Lancashire. (Nelson, Lancashire)

Kathryn Helen Shane. Managing Director, Blackpool Tourism Ltd. For services to the Visitor Economy and to the community in Blackpool. (Blackpool, Lancashire)

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Dr Christopher Alan Goddard. Consultant in Anaesthetics and Intensive Care, Mersey and West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. For services to the community in Merseyside. (Ormskirk, Lancashire)

Ram Prakash Gupta. For services to the community in Lancashire and Greater Manchester. (Blackburn, Lancashire)

Jayne Mushet. General Manager, Haven Holidays. For services to Hospitality, Travel and the Leisure Industries in the North West. (Blackpool, Lancashire)