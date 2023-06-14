News you can trust since 1873
The 10 worst places for traffic in Blackpool according to you - including Queensway and Clifton Drive

We wanted to know where the worst places in Blackpool are for traffic – so we asked you.
By Jon Peake
Published 18th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

We posed the question on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page and hundreds of you responded. You can see the Facebook post and responses here

So, according to you, here are 10 of the worst roads for traffic in Blackpool …

The Google street view pictures are not taken at busy times but are used to give an illustration of the location.

Though this picture doesn't show it, Queensway can get tremendously busy and was mentioned the most times on our Facebook page for traffic queues

2. Queensway

Though this picture doesn't show it, Queensway can get tremendously busy and was mentioned the most times on our Facebook page for traffic queues Photo: Google

Clifton Drive got more than a few mentions on our Facebook page for congestion

3. Clifton Drive

Clifton Drive got more than a few mentions on our Facebook page for congestion Photo: Google

Progress Way was mentioned by a number of people on our Facebook page

4. Progress Way

Progress Way was mentioned by a number of people on our Facebook page Photo: Google

In and around Squires Get Lane gets busy at times, according to our Facebook post

5. Squires Gate Lane

In and around Squires Get Lane gets busy at times, according to our Facebook post Photo: Google

Another with more than just a few mentions is Common Edge Road

6. Common Edge Road

Another with more than just a few mentions is Common Edge Road Photo: Google

East Park Drive is known to get busy with traffic and was nominated several times on our Facebook page

7. East Park Drive

East Park Drive is known to get busy with traffic and was nominated several times on our Facebook page Photo: Google

Another busy area and mentioned several times on our post

8. Oxford Square/Waterloo Road

Another busy area and mentioned several times on our post Photo: Google

