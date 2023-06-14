The 10 worst places for traffic in Blackpool according to you - including Queensway and Clifton Drive

We wanted to know where the worst places in Blackpool are for traffic – so we asked you.

We posed the question on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page and hundreds of you responded. You can see the Facebook post and responses here

So, according to you, here are 10 of the worst roads for traffic in Blackpool …

The Google street view pictures are not taken at busy times but are used to give an illustration of the location.

10 of the worst roads for traffic in Blackpool Below are 10 of the worst roads for traffic in Blackpool as suggested by you

Queensway Though this picture doesn't show it, Queensway can get tremendously busy and was mentioned the most times on our Facebook page for traffic queues

Clifton Drive Clifton Drive got more than a few mentions on our Facebook page for congestion

Progress Way Progress Way was mentioned by a number of people on our Facebook page

Squires Gate Lane In and around Squires Get Lane gets busy at times, according to our Facebook post

Common Edge Road Another with more than just a few mentions is Common Edge Road

East Park Drive East Park Drive is known to get busy with traffic and was nominated several times on our Facebook page

Oxford Square/Waterloo Road Another busy area and mentioned several times on our post

