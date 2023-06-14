The 10 worst places for traffic in Blackpool according to you - including Queensway and Clifton Drive

We wanted to know where the worst places in Blackpool are for traffic – so we asked you.
So, according to you, here are 10 of the worst roads for traffic in Blackpool …
The Google street view pictures are not taken at busy times but are used to give an illustration of the location.
1. 10 of the worst roads for traffic in Blackpool
2. Queensway
Though this picture doesn't show it, Queensway can get tremendously busy and was mentioned the most times on our Facebook page for traffic queues Photo: Google
3. Clifton Drive
Clifton Drive got more than a few mentions on our Facebook page for congestion Photo: Google
4. Progress Way
Progress Way was mentioned by a number of people on our Facebook page Photo: Google
5. Squires Gate Lane
In and around Squires Get Lane gets busy at times, according to our Facebook post Photo: Google
6. Common Edge Road
Another with more than just a few mentions is Common Edge Road Photo: Google
7. East Park Drive
East Park Drive is known to get busy with traffic and was nominated several times on our Facebook page Photo: Google
8. Oxford Square/Waterloo Road
Another busy area and mentioned several times on our post Photo: Google