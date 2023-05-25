Leigh Woolliscroft was walking on the beach with her daughter and her dogs, accompanied by one of her friends, when they misjudged the dangerously unpredictable tide off Fleetwood beach.

They quickly realised they’d been cut off, as the sea rushed in behind them from three different directions on Sunday (May 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fortunately, they had already been spotted by a vigilant member of Fleetwood’s Coastwatch team, who alerted Fleetwood RNLI and HM Coastguard, leading to a multi-agency recue operation being launched – also involving members of the public.

The dramatic rescue in the sea off Fleetwood

Daughter was terrified and friend couldn’t swim

Leigh, from Clayton le Moors, said: “I’ve been coming to Fleetwood with the dogs for many years and as it was such a nice day we just went that little bit further and thought we had at least an hour to get back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What we didn’t realise it that the tide her comes in from three different directions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before too long we were stranded, my friend can’t swim so was really panicking and my daughter was terrified.

The tides can be dangerously unpredictable off Fleetwood beach

“We only live 40 minutes from Fleetwood, but I can honestly say I didn’t have a clue what the RNLI really did until we needed them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart for what they did. It’s amazing to think they are volunteers.

"They were absolutely fantastic and thankfully we’re all fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My daughter was taken to hospital for a check up, but was later discharged, but we’re well aware things could have been very different.”

Jet skier and kayak rowers arrived on scene to help

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the Coastguard arrived near the Marine Lake, it was clear the family were now cut off from the shore and it was turning into a race against time to return them to safety.

While Fleetwood RNLI launched their D-class inshore lifeboat, ‘Harbet,’ local jet-skier Alan Bates realised the walkers were in danger and rushed to their aid.

He was quickly joined by two people in kayaks, who also hurried to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They helped keep the young girl afloat and gave buoyancy to the couple as the lifeboat negotiated the rapidly disappearing sandbanks, to avoid running aground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once the RNLI were on scene, the family along with their pets, were helped into the safety of the lifeboat and returned to shore.

Squirrel got involved

In a bizarre turn of events, the RNLI crew were congratulated by a very unusual visitor on their return to Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crew are trained to expect the unexpected, however they were certainly not expecting to find a squirrel scrambling around the all-weather

lifeboat on their return to the station.

Captain David Eccles, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Fleetwood RNLI said: “Whilst being called to rescue people cut off by the tide is a regular occurrence for the

volunteer crew, I can honestly say we’ve never been welcomed back to station by a

Advertisement Hide Ad

squirrel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It certainly raised everyone’s spirits after a challenging rescue.

"This really was an amazing multi-agency rescue and I’m incredibly proud of our volunteer crew.

"I’d also like to thank Alan, who undoubtedly helped save lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The important early information from the volunteers at Coastwatch ensured we were able to help this family in time.

"The intervention by members of the public, was vital and they undoubtedly made a major contribution in the rescue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Had they not spotted the family in danger, or not been in the right place at the right time, the outcome could have

been very different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is our second rescue in a week at this particular place and we urge the public to check tide times before walking out on the sandbanks.”