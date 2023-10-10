While most people would struggle to work 75 days in a row without a rest, 77-year-old Danny Cullen from Blackpool takes it in his stride.

It is believed Danny, who has never had a sick day in the 21 years he has worked as a waiter/bar tender for Catering Recruitment Agency Catering Elite in Blackpool, is one of, if not the longest serving temporary worker in Lancashire.

During his time he has looked after all levels of clientele, from showbiz personalities and A list movies stars such as Will Smith and Simon Cowell you he calls a ‘gentleman’, and even the Queen when he waited on at the Royal Variety Performance. Such is his dedication and professionalism he won an award in 2007 for employee of the year at Lancashire's most prestigious and longest running business awards programme the BIBAs.

Orginally from Ireland, Danny, who started out working in restaurant kitchens in London says he has no plans to put his feet up and retire just yet.

He said: “People always ask me ‘why don’t you retire?’ and I say to them because I love what I do and getting out and meeting new people.

"Only last week I worked at the Winter Gardens for an event. We have a lot of them held here over the years where I have met the likes of Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Will Smith, Bobby Charlton and the Queen.”

He added: “I want to thank my bosses Lee and Sophie for allowing me to work and all the hospitality establishments really as they are like family. I have always enjoyed going to work.”

Danny says he has no plans to retire

Manager of Catering Elite Lee Wilkinson said: “As a recruitment agency I am really proud of the team I have had the pleasure to work with. Danny first joined shortly after we first opened our doors and has been the backbone of our Blackpool front of house team working as a waiter and bar staff for 21 years now.

"He never calls in sick and works so hard. He has never let us down or missed a shift. We are very lucky to have him on the team. I sometimes forget that Danny is now 77 years old due to the work and dedication he puts in.

"He is loved by fellow staff and clients alike as myself and my Director Sophie Preston Hall with whom he originally started work with.