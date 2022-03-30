Tell us how we can improve our newsletters

By Julia Bennett
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:15 pm

We know that sometimes it's easier for us to come to you with the news so our newsletters are a great way to keep up to date with what’s going on in your area.

We value your readership of our newsletters – and we’re eager to hear your thoughts on how we can make the experience even better for you.

Our newsletters currently land in your inbox at lunchtime, but is this the best time for you? And are there any topics you’d prefer to read?

We'd like to find out how you want us to share the news from around Blackpool in our newsletters

We’d love to know when you would like us to send our newsletters, and if there is anything you’d like to see more or less of.

We’ve put together a quick survey where you can share your opinion here

And you can sign up to our daily newsletter here

Thanks for taking the time to get involved, we really appreciate your feeback.

