Teenagers marathon ride to Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
RESTORE is a programme of activities organised by the Lancashire Youth Challenge charity who’ve worked with pupils from Years 8 and 9 at Bay Leadership Academy in Morecambe over the past couple of months.
The culmination of the project was a cycle ride from Morecambe to Blackpool and the production of a music video and film which they have presented to school staff, family and friends.
LYC’s chief executive, Guy Christiansen, said: “Young people who are now in Years 8 and 9 missed so much of their education during the Covid pandemic, which dramatically affected their personal development.
The RESTORE programme empowers young people to better manage their physical and emotional health, while providing them with a platform to express themselves in a responsible way and achieve personal success”.
Many of the pupils who achieved the Morecambe to Blackpool Tower Cycle Challenge, which covered approximately 30 miles, had never ridden such a distance before, cycled on roads or in a group.
Prior to the cycle ride, they also learned basic bicycle maintenance, road safety, how to cycle as a team and personal responsibility from Lancashire-based Go Velo and LYC staff.
The RESTORE activities at Bay Leadership Academy were supported by the Opening Schools Facilities Fund and Sport England.
LYC, who received a prestigious Queen’s Award in 2021 for its work enabling young people to build confidence and resilience, has facilitated similar RESTORE programmes with Ukrainian and Sudanese resettled refugees in Preston and at several schools across Lancashire.