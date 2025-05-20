Teen who has been missing for two weeks is also wanted by Lancashire Police
A teenager who has been missing for two weeks is wanted by Lancashire Police.
John Junior Carmichael, who also goes by JJ, is 15 and was last seen in the Ringway area of Preston on May 8 2025.
Posting on Facebook, Blackpool Police said they would also like to speak with JJ, who has links to Blackpool, in connection with breaching a court order.
Carmichael was last seen wearing a beanie-style hat, a navy Nike coat, a grey hooded top and grey t-shirt as well as grey joggers with a green Nike tick on the left leg, and black trainers.
He is 5ft 8in with light brown hair with shaved sides.
If you see JJ, call 101 quoting log 1032 of 8th May.