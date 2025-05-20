Teen who has been missing for two weeks is also wanted by Lancashire Police

A teenager who has been missing for two weeks is wanted by Lancashire Police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen John Junior Carmichael? | Lancashire Police

John Junior Carmichael, who also goes by JJ, is 15 and was last seen in the Ringway area of Preston on May 8 2025.

Posting on Facebook, Blackpool Police said they would also like to speak with JJ, who has links to Blackpool, in connection with breaching a court order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carmichael was last seen wearing a beanie-style hat, a navy Nike coat, a grey hooded top and grey t-shirt as well as grey joggers with a green Nike tick on the left leg, and black trainers.

He is 5ft 8in with light brown hair with shaved sides.

If you see JJ, call 101 quoting log 1032 of 8th May.