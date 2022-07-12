More than 75 people took part in the fund-raising day across nine teams who were timed and ranked according to how fast their members completed the floating assault course.

The teams were from Vincents Solicitors, The Pizza Company, Glasdon’s, FM Electrical solutions, Make it happen consultancy, Countrywide Financial Services, and Blackpool Carers staff.

There was also a team made up from one of the centre’s community fundraisers with 15 friends and supporters, and another comprising one of the young carers mum’s with her friends.

The challenge day raised £800 for Blackpool Carers Centre based on Newton Drive in Blackpool.

Terry Hodkinson, head of fundraising for the centre, said: “Just £7.50 will support two hours of respite for a young carer.

"They get to play and be children with other young carers who otherwise are spending their time caring for a family member at home.

"It allows them just be kids for a while, to leave the responsibilities at home and relax a bit.

"A fundraiser like this, which has raised more than £800, will pay for lots of fun activities for local young people and help towards the costs for our ongoing respite sessions.”

