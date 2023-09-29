A great singer can surprise you through a powerful howl or a quiet whisper.
An iconic singer can leave you emotional, inspired and changed forever.
We asked our readers who were the most legendary singers of their lifetimes.
1. This is what they said:
2. Adam Lambert
Adam Mitchel Lambert (born January 29, 1982) is an American singer, songwriter and actor. Photo: Jack Hall/Getty Images for Pride In London
3. Luther Vandross
Luther Ronzoni Vandross Jr. (April 20, 1951 – July 1, 2005) was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer. Photo: Scott Harrison/Getty Images
4. Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen (born September 23, 1949) is an American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist. Photo: HANS KLAUS TECHT/APA/AFP via Getty Images
5. Christina Aguilera
Christina María Aguilera (born December 18, 1980) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy
6. Coldplay
Coldplay are a British rock band formed in London in 1997. They consist of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and manager Phil Harvey. Photo: MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images