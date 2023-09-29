News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Taylor Swift, Tina Turner, Elvis, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Freddie Mercury and more: Lancashire residents reveal the most legendary singers of their lifetimes

Who is the most legendary singer of your lifetime?
By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:22 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 19:31 BST

A great singer can surprise you through a powerful howl or a quiet whisper.

An iconic singer can leave you emotional, inspired and changed forever.

We asked our readers who were the most legendary singers of their lifetimes.

1. This is what they said:

. Photo: Getty Images

Adam Mitchel Lambert (born January 29, 1982) is an American singer, songwriter and actor.

2. Adam Lambert

Adam Mitchel Lambert (born January 29, 1982) is an American singer, songwriter and actor. Photo: Jack Hall/Getty Images for Pride In London

Luther Ronzoni Vandross Jr. (April 20, 1951 – July 1, 2005) was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer.

3. Luther Vandross

Luther Ronzoni Vandross Jr. (April 20, 1951 – July 1, 2005) was an American soul and R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer. Photo: Scott Harrison/Getty Images

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen (born September 23, 1949) is an American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist.

4. Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen (born September 23, 1949) is an American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist. Photo: HANS KLAUS TECHT/APA/AFP via Getty Images

Christina María Aguilera (born December 18, 1980) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality.

5. Christina Aguilera

Christina María Aguilera (born December 18, 1980) is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Coldplay are a British rock band formed in London in 1997. They consist of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and manager Phil Harvey.

6. Coldplay

Coldplay are a British rock band formed in London in 1997. They consist of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer Will Champion and manager Phil Harvey. Photo: MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

