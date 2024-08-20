Taylor Swift meets Southport attack victims before Eras Tour show at Wembley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Global superstar Taylor Swfit has met survivors of the Southport attack backstage with photos of the moment shared online.

Taylor Swift has taken some time before one of her Eras Tour shows at Wembley Stadium this week to meet some very special fans.

Yesterday, a TikTok user called Sami Foster shared a selection of photos of two young fans meeting with the 34-year-old singer and her mother, Andrea Swift, backstage at one of her London shows.

In the images, the girls, who are accompanied by various family and friends, can be seen hugging the American pair and smiling for pictures.

Both girls are wearing T shirts with Taylor Swift lyrics on them and one of the young fans has a bandage around her arm, with the Taylor Swift lyrics “you drew stars around my scars" written on it.

In the caption to the TikTok, Sami Foster wrote: “You drew stars around my scars

“The biggest thankyou to @Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all

“thankyou for bringing [names omitted] pure happiness last night & always 💗💗💗”

In the replies, another user called Victoria Juliet said: “As a fellow Southport Mum (Ainsdale) I adore this post 🥰 so happy the girls are recovering well xx”

Another account with the username (joannas version) wrote: “As a Southport swiftie this makes me so happy to see ❤️”

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the knife attack at a Taylor themed dance class in Southport on Monday, 29 July.

Eight other children and two adults were seriously injured, but have since been released from hospital.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, from Banks in Lancashire has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder, and possession of a bladed article.

Elsewhere, King Charles II arrived in Southport today to meet survivors of the fatal Southport knife attack and their families.

Charles travelled to Merseyside for a private meeting to hear the experiences of some of the young children who were attacked at the Taylor Swift -themed dance class..

The King is also due to meet with the three bereaved families in London on Wednesday.