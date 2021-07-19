Taps bike riders back in saddle to support charity

Scores of riders are set to take to the streets and countryside for the 21st annual Taps 30 bike ride, with a choice of 30- or 15-mile courses, beginning and ending at The Taps pub in Henry Street, Lytham.

After being missing from the calendar last year, along with so many other events, because of the pandemic, organiser Danny Kirkman says interest has been keen – and entries are welcome on the day.

Main beneficiary will again be the Rosemere Cancer Foundation for which the ride has raised tens of thousands of pounds over the years, including £7,500 when it was last staged, celebrating its 20th anniversary, in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taps landlord Steve Norris sets participants off on the 2019 ride

Danny said: “It will be good to be back. It’s a great cause which we are proud to support and we aim to help out others from the proceeds too.

“We’ll be taking entries on the day and riders of any experience or ability are welcome.

“Under-16s must be accompanied and we’d be delighted to see them. Last time, a seven-year-old took the youngest rider prize and had a great time alongside his dad.”

“The aim is to make it a memorable day for everyone - a good ride and the opportunity to support a great cause via donations.”

Rosemere’s chief officer Dan Hill said: “Over the years, we have received nearly £65,000 from the ride’s organisers.

“Of this, just over £9,000 went to support our 20th Anniversary Appeal to equip our regional specialist cancer centre in Preston with the world’s most advanced robotic surgical system and also to fund a cancer clinical trials co-ordinator.

“We are very grateful and proud to be associated with the event.”

The ride is due to start at 10.30am, with registration at The Taps from 9.30.

The event has its own Facebook page, Taps 30 Bike Ride, with essential information, while details are also available at The Taps.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.