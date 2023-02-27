It starts at 10.30am and at 10.30am offers a journey through the part of area between Lytham and St Annes which has the top tourist attraction Fairhaven Lake at its heart.

The Friends say it’s a chance to meet the characters and learn about the events that shaped Fairhaven, from its humble beginnings of Fleetwood businessman Thomas Riley’s vision to its heritage Lottery-funded restoration.

In 1891, Riley decided to create a new coastal marine resort and the central feature Fairhaven Lake is considered to be the third oldest marine lake in Britain.

