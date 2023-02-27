Talk to outline history of Fairhaven and its lake
There’s the opportunity to learn all about the history of Fairhaven when the Friends of Fairhaven hold a heritage talk on Thursday, March 16.
It starts at 10.30am and at 10.30am offers a journey through the part of area between Lytham and St Annes which has the top tourist attraction Fairhaven Lake at its heart.
The Friends say it’s a chance to meet the characters and learn about the events that shaped Fairhaven, from its humble beginnings of Fleetwood businessman Thomas Riley’s vision to its heritage Lottery-funded restoration.
In 1891, Riley decided to create a new coastal marine resort and the central feature Fairhaven Lake is considered to be the third oldest marine lake in Britain.
In 1926 Lord Ashton of Lancaster purchased the lake and gardens and gave them to the Corporation of Lytham St Annes, passing to Fylde Council in 1974..The talk is free and places can be booked at [email protected], meeting at the Lake’s watersports centre.