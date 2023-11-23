Talented Poulton-le-Fylde performer lands a spot at top theatre school

A gifted student from Poulton-le-Fylde is one step closer to achieving her dream of becoming a musical theatre star after landing a place at Liverpool Theatre School, which has shaped the careers of thousands of professional performers.

Keliegh Bell, 18, secured a coveted place on an elite professional musical theatre training programme at Liverpool Theatre School following her exceptional performance during the auditions for the prestigious performing arts school.

The former Hodgson Academy student, who trained with the National Youth Theatre, the Musical Theatre Training Academy and AVR Dance, has her sights set on a career in the West End. She is aiming to join the long list of successful Liverpool Theatre School graduates who can be seen in hit shows such as SIX, Blood Brothers, Wicked, The Book of Mormon and the West End adaptation of Frozen.

Speaking on Keliegh’s audition for Liverpool Theatre School, Principal, Maxine Ellis, said: “We were blown away by Keliegh’s performance during the auditions. She clearly has a real passion for musical theatre and plenty of natural talent.

Talented Performer, Keliegh Bell, is Celebrating after Landing a Place at Liverpool Theatre School

“As an extremely gifted young performer, Keliegh is well deserving of a place on the professional musical theatre training programme at Liverpool Theatre School and we’re looking forward to helping her prepare for an exciting career in the industry.”

Keliegh, who has been performing since the age of three, said: “I cried happy tears when I found out I’d been accepted onto the Level 6 musical theatre course at Liverpool Theatre School. One of my friends goes there and it’s also where my singing teacher trained, so I’ve heard lots of great things.

“I’d love to perform on the West End, join the cast of a touring show or maybe one day star in a musical film but for now I’m going to make the most of this incredible opportunity. I’m so excited about my new adventure.”

Liverpool Theatre School, whose patrons include dance legend Wayne Sleep OBE, accepts only the most talented students on its elite training programmes. Providing Trinity and BTEC qualifications in dance, musical theatre and acting, all courses at Liverpool Theatre School are designed to prepare young people for careers in the performing arts industry.

The Ofsted ‘outstanding’ Liverpool Theatre School regularly stages shows at local theatres with final year students having the opportunity to perform in front of an audience of industry influencers on the West End stage. The performing arts school also offers a number of fully funded places and bursaries to help make professional training more accessible including the Sir Ken Dodd Scholarship and the DaDAs (Dance and Drama Awards).