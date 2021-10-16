Talented Fylde coast teens performing play in Fleetwood twice today after pandemic delays

(Left to right) Phoebe Coulon, Emma Binns, Katie Pennington, Beth Cartmell, Charlotte Goodson, Phoebe Mason, Amelia Zubrzycki, Jessica Grimshaw, Alice Hurt

The Cou-Cou Theatre are performing 'Daisy Pull it Off', an hilarious parody of wholesome adventure stories about life in a 1920s girls' English boarding school.

The play is being staged at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and tickets are still available for both performances on the non-professional production..

Sophie and Nikita Coulon, sisters from Blackpool and founders of Cou-Cou, are thrilled to be finally putting on the play.

Charlotte Goodson and Jessica Grimshaw in Daisy Pulls it Off

Nikita, 33, of Seventh Avenue, South Shore, Blackpool, said: “This production has been in the making for for two years.

"Like many, the pandemic has affected our journey to the stage, but this wonderful cast are ready and raring to finally head into the spotlight!

“This group of teens and young adults have worked extremely hard and faced many challenges over the last two years.

"During that time a couple of members left and we had to re-cast the roles.

"We were supposed to perform it last year, first in April, then the July and then the October.

"At one point we were trying to rehearse over Zoom and it was sometimes tough to believe we could actually put the show on.

"I think when our actors finally saw the props and how things were progressing, it encouraged them and we finally pulled it off!

In the play, energetic Daisy Meredith, a girl from a poor background, is forced to face and overcome snobbish prejudice and schoolgirl pranks from the wealthier girls.

She and her best friend, zany Trixie Martin, search for the missing treasure that could save the fortunes of the exclusive Grangewood School for Young Ladies.

Daisy is played by Charlotte Goodson and Trixie is played by Jessica Grimshaw, while Phoebe Coulon plays Clare Beaumont and Rowan Keane plays both Mr Scoblowski and Mr Thompson.

Rowan is aged 22 and a veteran of local shows, while the rest of the talented cast is aged from 13 to 18.

The play is by Denise Deegan, based on Winifred Norling's 1939 novel 'The Testing of Tansy'.

The ticket office is open all day, with wheelchair seats available. Phone (01253) 887693.