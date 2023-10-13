Talented Blackpool artist Kirsty Rea says her dream would be to brighten up the resort’s back alleys by creating colourful murals.

And the 50 year old grandmother wants to use her art work to offer some hope and support to those struggling with life and mental health concerns.

Kirsty, of Durham Road, has created a thought-provoking mural on the outside of her back fence, looking out onto Granville Road in central Blackpool.

It depicts the face of a person with their face in their hands, with the words ‘The worst place to be is trapped in your own mind’, and others things which cause people stress and worry.

Kirsty Rea with her thought-provoking mural in Blackpool

However, neighbours say it is uplifting because it sends out the message that people who are finding things difficult are not alone.

Kirsty, who has created other murals on the fence in recent years and showcases her artistic talent on her Facebook page, ‘The Way I Roll’, says art has rescued her from the depths of despair after a spinal condition robbed her of her ability to walk.

Art changed her life

Kirsty Rea with an earlier mural, this time with an Easter theme

She said: “Art has saved me and completely changed my outlook on life.

"In 2013 a condition I have, Cauda Equina Syndrome, became worse and I had to have some discs removed from my lower back.

"It meant that for the first time in my life I had to permanently use a wheelchair.

“Looking at that wheelchair every morning made me feel so depressed and alone, I felt so low about not being able to do what I did before."

Salvation came in the form of an art course at Blackpool and the Fylde College, when Kirsty gained a distinction in her Foundation Art Diploma in 2020.

She says: “The wheelchair isn’t an obstacle any more, I get on with life.

"I look after my mum, who is in her 80s, and two of my grandchildren.

"I would never have been able to do that before I started with my art, it has been so empowering.”

Love for Blackpool

Originally from Leicester, Kirsty first came to Blackpool in 2010 to run a hotel, before her mobility began to fail.

She says of the resort: “ I love Blackpool and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, even if I won the Lottery.

"I love the beach and the down-to-earth, friendly people.

"I would love to create murals all over town but I have no idea how to go about it, to get funding or permission, because I am self-funded and things get expensive.