The former RBS bank on Talbot Square has been spectacularly transformed into five luxury holiday apartments. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

To say the old RBS bank in Blackpool’s Talbot Square has been transformed would be something of an understatement.

By Richard Hunt
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 5:29 pm

The empty bank, which closed in 2018, has been dramatically re-invented as luxury holiday apartments in a project aimed at restoring the landmark building to its former glory.

An official launch of the Old Bank Apartments was held last week by Blackpool couple Dan and Charli Johnson, who have led the family project which has cost “hundreds of thousands of pounds” to complete.

Here is a golden opportunity to take a look around the five luxury holiday apartments they have created over the past six months.

Exterior of The Old Bank Apartments, Talbot Square, Blackpool.

How it looks on the outside. The exterior of The Old Bank Apartments, Talbot Square, Blackpool.



The Signature Suite inside The Old Bank Apartments, Talbot Square, Blackpool.

The stylish bathroom in the Signature Suite inside The Old Bank Apartments, Talbot Square, Blackpool.



The Vogue Suite inside The Old Bank Apartments, Talbot Square, Blackpool.

Here we are in the elegant lounge of the Vogue Suite inside The Old Bank Apartments, Talbot Square, Blackpool.



The Vogue Suite inside The Old Bank Apartments, Talbot Square, Blackpool.

Here's the bedroom of the luxurious Vogue Suite inside The Old Bank Apartments, Talbot Square, Blackpool.



