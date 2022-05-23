Not only has the Topping Street eatery undergone a complete revamp, but it has new owners and an innovative new menu.

Lee and Claire Martin first came on board in 2019 but when the Covid pandemic took hold in 2020 their plans were held up.

But now it is finally open and Lee said: “Apart from a total revamp of the premises, the focus of the restaurant is a seasonal menu unlike any other available in town, with a focus on classic Italian cooking with a modern approach.”

