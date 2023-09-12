Tackling fuel poverty: The ambitious goal of a not-so-famous comparison site

In the vast and competitive world of price comparison websites, one stands out not just for its commitment to helping consumers find the best deals, but also for its dedication to a social cause. Utility Saving Expert, founded in 2014 by Chris Richards, is on a mission to combat fuel poverty in the UK. But what sets it apart from its competitors?

A Social Conscience in a Commercial World

Utility Saving Expert is not just any energy and insurance comparison site. While its primary goal is to help consumers and businesses save money, it also has a broader vision. The company pledges to donate 10% of its net profits annually to charities fighting fuel poverty across the UK. This initiative, aptly named the "Fuel Poverty Promise," is a testament to the company's commitment to making a positive impact on society.

The problem of fuel poverty is significant. More than 10% of homes in England are classified as fuel poor, meaning they face the heart-wrenching decision of choosing between heating and eating.

Trying to keep warm by radiator during cost of living energy crisis. Photo: Monkey Business Images

Utility Saving Expert believes that everyone deserves a warm home without making such sacrifices.

Their approach to this issue is multifaceted, aiming to:

· Helping consumers and businesses find cheaper energy deals.

· Provide tips for improving energy efficiency.

· Offer advice on managing money and debt.

· Indirect support through charity donations.

A Pioneering Approach

No other price comparison website has made such a bold commitment. Many in the industry focus primarily on profits, but Utility Saving Expert's founding principle was different. From its inception, the company's goal has been twofold: to help consumers save money and to fight fuel poverty.

The charities they wish to support National Energy Action (NEA) and Energy Action Scotland (EAS), work tirelessly to end fuel poverty in various regions of the UK. NEA, for instance, collaborates with governments, housing providers, and volunteers to bring about real social change.

"Our primary mission has always been to make a tangible difference in the fight against fuel poverty. The more people become aware of our platform and utilise it, the more funds we can allocate to this crucial cause at the end of each financial year. However, it's no secret that we're up against established giants like Money Super Market, Go Compare, and Compare the Market. The competition is fierce, but our commitment to social responsibility sets us apart. Every user who chooses our platform over others is directly contributing to a brighter, warmer future for many."

How Can You Help?

The fight against fuel poverty is not just for companies or charities; individuals can play a part too. By using Utility Saving Expert to compare energy or insurance prices and switching to a better deal, consumers can contribute to the cause. The service is free, and the company donates a portion of its commission received from energy suppliers and insurance firms to charity. This means that users can save money for themselves while also helping vulnerable households across the UK.