Before the interview even began on the Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday night, Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone was determined to praise Lancashire’s own boxing legend as ‘the greatest heavyweight that ever lived.’

The pair were both guests on the ITV chat show and appeared alongside each other virtually in the studio.

Addressing Tyson Fury in the Zoom link from New York, the 76-year-old actor, famed for playing boxer Rocky Balboa in the Rocky movies, said: “Jonathan I’ve got to say, I really think you’re the greatest heavyweight that ever lived – and I’m a boxing historian, I study this closely.

Sylvester Stallone said Tyson Fury was the 'greatest heavyweight that ever lived'

“When you put together all your skills and plus your heart and your ability to recuperate and how you can move yourself around so well at your size. There’s no-one that could have beaten you in any era.”

To applaud from the audience, Jonathan Ross said: ‘Wow, that is amazing!’

And it was.

Fury, who lives in Morecambe, was seen clearly taking in the incredible compliment and as Stallone backed up his words further by saying ‘It’s totally true’. Fury looked overwhelmed and said it was amazing and ‘really appreciated it.’

The chat show host summed it up by saying, ‘Tyson, not that you needed it, but if you want a little message to keep in your head, just before you step into the ring next time, remember that.

In agreeance Fury said it was one for the memory box – “I really appreciate it and I thank you.”

Stallone also said that Fury would be fantastic in The Expendables film franchise saying he ‘was a natural force of nature and he has charisma so why wouldn’t we want him?’

"As long as he’s on the other side beating up the other guys."

