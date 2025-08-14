I saw one mum nearly throw up after sand flies swarmed her baby on Blackpool Prom
Crowds on the Prom were left fending for cover as they desperately batted away the buzzing critters with their hands, towels and hats.
It led to a flurry of Facebook posts from visitors to the resort, with one asking, “what the hell is going on!? Is this normal in Blackpool?”
One mum was said to be in a frenzy and nearly vomited after she found her baby covered in flies. Others described the swarm as ‘biblical’ as families with squealing children fled from ‘buzzing black clouds’ of sand flies, returning to their cars or taking shelter in shops and cafes.
“It was absolutely horrendous today with the flies,” said one man. “My lad was traumatised as were a lot of people.
“I saw them swarming around babies in prams. Saw one mum nearly throwing up because her newborn covered in them. It was awful!”
Why are they here?
The sand flies are not unusual and are known to visit the coast in warmer weather. They are usually found in sandy areas near water, such as beaches. There was a huge infestation during the Blackpool Air Show in 2022, with the ‘plague of flies’ making national news.
The heat accelerates their life cycle and causes eggs to hatch and develop into adults more quickly. This is why their populations can appear to explode on warm days.