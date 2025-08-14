I saw one mum nearly throw up after sand flies swarmed her baby on Blackpool Prom

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Aug 2025, 14:45 BST
A swarm of sand flies descended on Blackpool this week, with tourists frantically swotting the pests away as they tried to enjoy their day at the seaside.

Crowds on the Prom were left fending for cover as they desperately batted away the buzzing critters with their hands, towels and hats.

It led to a flurry of Facebook posts from visitors to the resort, with one asking, “what the hell is going on!? Is this normal in Blackpool?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Blackpool has been invaded by sand fliesplaceholder image
Blackpool has been invaded by sand flies | Georgie Jenky

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

One mum was said to be in a frenzy and nearly vomited after she found her baby covered in flies. Others described the swarm as ‘biblical’ as families with squealing children fled from ‘buzzing black clouds’ of sand flies, returning to their cars or taking shelter in shops and cafes.

“It was absolutely horrendous today with the flies,” said one man. “My lad was traumatised as were a lot of people.

“I saw them swarming around babies in prams. Saw one mum nearly throwing up because her newborn covered in them. It was awful!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Why are they here?

The sand flies are not unusual and are known to visit the coast in warmer weather. They are usually found in sandy areas near water, such as beaches. There was a huge infestation during the Blackpool Air Show in 2022, with the ‘plague of flies’ making national news.

The heat accelerates their life cycle and causes eggs to hatch and develop into adults more quickly. This is why their populations can appear to explode on warm days.

Related topics:Blackpoolfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice