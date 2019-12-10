Surprise ride on an illuminated Blackpool tram was key to Christopher Booth and Georgina Taylor's wedding day

Have your say

The power of the Internet sparked romance between Christopher Booth and Georgina Ruth Taylor.

They tied the knot at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool and nothing could spoil their day - not even the collapse of Thomas Cook which forced them to rethink their honeymoon plans.

Christopher Booth and Georgina Taylor PHOTOS: Birlow Photography

Georgina, who is from Blackpool, is the owner of The Moray House Bed and Breakfast in South Shore, but has spent most of her life living in Liverpool.

Christopher is a carer from Chester and they both moved back to the resort last year to run their new bed and breakfast.

A proposal came whilst the couple were enjoying a meal at the Cherry Tree pub and wedding plans began for their big day on November 2.

They tied the knot in the hotel’s Crystal Ballroom surrounded by their family and friends. Georgina’s son Ben gave her away.

The music for the day was chosen by the couple, which was significant to themselves, including Tina Turner and Jack Savoretti.

One of the main highlights of the day was an illuminated tram ride on The Fishermans Friend tram. It was a huge surprise for guests and was especially popular with the children.

They said: “It was a great weekend, spent with our dearest family and friends.”

They will honeymoon at a later date once they have received a refund.

Photos: www.birlowphotography.com

Those who made the day special:

Best man: Jay Matthews

Bridesmaid: Georgina’s best friend Lisa Holmes who helped with a lot of arrangements for the big day.

Flowergirl: Anna Holmes

Wedding dress: Always & Forever, Highfield Road, adjustments: Katya Bentley, KB Studio.

Suits: Skopes at Fleetwood

Flowers: Jeanette’s Florist, Highfield Road

Drying and pressing of flowers: Suzibloom.

Photography: Caron at Birlow Photography

Cake: Taylor’s of Cleveleys

Wedding Organiser: Kirsty at Tiffany’s

Hair: Lisa from Paulo’s

Makeup and nails: Emily Jay’s Nail and Beauty Salon, Station Terrace.

Invitations: Jill at Just Yours Weddings

