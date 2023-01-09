Support group Behind Closed Doors is helping Fylde coast women affected by domestic violence

Behind Closed Doors was set up in Fleetwood in February 2022 by three woman who describe themselves as ‘survivors’ of domestic violence.

In the last 11 months, the group has helped women whose ages range from teenagers as young as 16 to pensioners in their 80s, mainly from Fleetwood, Thornton and Cleveleys, Poulton and Blackpool.

Some of these women have managed to leave their abusive partners behind and are learning how to move on, while others are unfortunately still in their troubled relationships.

Some of the gifts handed over to benefit families affected by domestic violence

Some of them attend the regular informal drop-in sessions which are held in a safe place in Fleetwood once a fortnight, while others are given support and advice through the group’s Facebook page which is strictly screened.

Domestic violence is a major issue in the UK.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) estimated that 5 per cent of adults (6.9 per cent women and 3 per cent men) aged 16 years and over experienced domestic abuse in the year ending March 2022, equating to an estimated 2.4 million adults (1.7 million women and 699,000 men).

One of the messages posted on the Facebook site of Behind Closed Doors

One of the group leaders of Behind Closed Doors. who was previously in an abusive relationship herself, said: “Our aim is to empower and support women who are experiencing domestic abuse or who have managed to leave an abusive relationship.

"Some of them are really young, while others have spent years in abusive relationships.

"People often ask why anyone would stay in that sort of situation but for a variety of reasons, it isn’t easy for many women to just leave.

"Sometimes it’s financial, they have no money and nowhere to go, and other times they are terrified for their own safety if they try and leave. The most dangerous time for a woman is often when she has just left an abusive relationship.

"And sometimes there is something called a trauma bond, where there is such a strong emotional connection between the victim and the purpatrator that they crave the good times and try and dismiss the times that are bad.

"It can be complicated – but all of these women need support.”

By identifying the level of risk, and support required to each individual, a referral pathway into alternative services can be made via our group for intense support.The three group leaders are all qualified to ensure the correct guidance and support is offered to those reaching out to the group, which was boosted over Christmas by generous donations of gifts for families affected by domestic violence.

The main donation came from Helene Mccluskey, an employee at the DWP site Warbreck house in Blackpool, whose collection for the support group was said to be the site’s biggest yet.

The group leader added: “We would also like to thank three businesses in Fleetwood who generously offered gifts – My Designer Den, Harbour Lights Amusements and Farmer Parrs Animal World.”The group is also supported by community anchor project Healthier Fleetwood, which promotes the group on its own social media..

