Andrea Mason is aiming to swim the three longest lakes in Wales, England and Scotland, run the three highest peaks in all three countries and cycle between them in less than five days.

The 40-year-old starts the challenge at Lake Bala, North Wales on Sunday, July 24, will then be at Windermere in the Lake District the following day and will begin her swim in Loch Awe, Scotland on Wednesday, July 27.

Between those swims, she will be cycling through the Liverpool area on Sunday, Preston and Lancaster on Monday – along with the Windermere swim and climbing Scafell Pike – and cycling through through Keswick and Carlisle on Tuesday on the way to Scotland.

Andrea Mason

Her incredible efforts are all in a bid to raise awareness around women’s menstrual and reproductive health, after she had a diagnosis of severe endometriosis and cervical cancer in 2017 which resulted in life-saving surgery

Since that diagnosis, Andrea has pushed her body to the limits, doing various extreme fitness challenges and now has the four world records in her sights as she looks to swim 65km, cycle 800km and run 44km up three mountains in just five days.

Andrea, who splits her time between Blackpool and Chamonix in France, said: “I have huge distances to cover and cold temperatures to swim in, particularly in Loch Awe.

"I have set myself a big challenge, especially trying to complete the whole course in five days, but my motivation to raise awareness of female menstrual health has never been stronger.”

Endometriosis is a debilitating condition that causes painful, heavy periods and severe lower back/abdominal pain and can lead to infertility, fatigue and bowel and bladder problems.

“Despite improvements, the menstrual health education is substantially below par both globally and in many schools within the UK,” added Andrea.

"We need future generations to grow up feeling confident talking about this.”